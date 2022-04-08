Cursed Films II: Shudder's most disturbing documentary series is back

REVIEW: Having already traversed a pentagram of troubled productions seemingly beset by tragedy during or after the shoot, Shudder’s most unnerving docu-series is back with another quartet.

While it is hard to top 2020’s line-up of The Omen, Poltergeist, The Crow, Twilight Zone: The Movie and The Exorcist, the makers of Cursed Films II have chosen well, with 1970s Soviet sci-fi tale Stalker, Wes Craven’s voodoo tale The Serpent and the Rainbow and classics Rosemary’s Baby and The Wizard of Oz all offering plenty of tales to either revel in – or debunk.

The Oz episode, which kicks off this series, is certainly fine exemplar of the format and a great place to start. It’s a beloved family film that has been beset by whispers, rumours and straight-out accusations since it first debuted in August 1939.

Cursed Films tries to address it all in a sometimes breathless 43-minutes that traverses everything from an alleged hanging, to a key character being accidentally set alight, a proposed actor having to be replaced because of an allergic reaction to the makeup, wild partying off the set and assaults on it.

Cursed Films first debuted in 2020.

Told mostly via relatives of those who worked on the movie, as well as researchers and former Mythbuster Adam Savage, we learn how experimental much of the special-effects work was (for example, the snow was made of asbestos) and how many decisions were “made out of ignorance, rather than deliberate malice or carelessness,” as star Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft puts it.

While conspiracy theorists are given their moment in the spotlight (one hilariously admitting he’s convinced of something controversial here, but doesn’t really believe suggestions he’s heard “that Keanu Reeves is a reptilian”), it’s the archival footage that’s really a treasure trove. There’s Garland’s infamous clearly inebriated talk show appearance where she trash-talks the munchkins and their behaviour, scenes from cult 1981 Oz making-of dramatisation Under the Rainbow (whose director confesses now to be deeply ashamed of all the -ists it is guilty of being) and a touching appearance of former Wicked Witch of the West Margaret Hamilton on Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood in 1975.

Supplied As Cursed Films II explores, the creation of beloved family fantasy The Wizard of Oz has been beset by whispers, rumours and straight-out accusations since it first debuted in August 1939.

Set to air here from April 14, the second episode on Rosemary’s Baby strikes a rather different tone. Essential viewing for fans of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it details how Roman Polanski’s 1968 film’s satanic themes not only “seemed perfectly in step with the tenor of the times” that had led to the rise of the Manson “family”, but also how the cult eventually touched the director’s life in a tragic way.

Featuring everyone from the founder of LA tourist attraction Dearly Departed Tours to on-set photographer Julian Wasser, the daughter of producer William Castle, former Manson family member Dianne Lake and Rosemary’s Baby actor Angela Dorian (now known by her birth name Victoria Vetri), this leans into the unsettling links. How the death of a key crew member eerily echoed that of one of the supporting characters, the strange multiple ties to The Beatles and that former Playboy Playmate Dorian’s life was never really the same again after making the film.

Supplied Cursed Films II’s episode on Rosemary’s Baby looks at how tragedy and misfortune touched many of those involved in the production, including director Roman Polanski, centre, and star Mia Farrow (right).

While perhaps less-entertaining and riveting than the Oz episode (and it remains completely silent on Polanski and Farrow’s subsequent trials and tribulations), it still offers plenty of interesting insights and titbits.

The first episode of Cursed Films II is now available to stream on Shudder. New episodes drop every Thursday.