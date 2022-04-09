Kimi: Zoe Kravitz mesmerises in Steven Soderbergh's smart, snappy Covid thriller

Kimi (R16, 85mins) Directed by Steven Soderbergh ****

“Every good conversation starts with a good listener.”

It’s latest tagline reflects what sets Amygdala Corporation’s virtual assistant apart. Unlike the Siris and Alexas, Kimi is backed by an army of actual people constantly analysing user’s questions and conundrums, so it can understand how you communicate.

Angela Childs (Zoe Kravitz) is one of the company’s top voice stream interpreters. She specialises in correcting Kimi’s errors and gaps in knowledge. But amongst this morning’s batch is an audio file that leaves her troubled. What sounds initially like a scuffle, with careful word and sound isolation, suddenly appears to be the recording of a violent crime.

READ MORE:

* The Batman: Catwoman Zoë Kravitz on how she broke the ice with Robert Pattinson

* No Sudden Move: Steven Soderbergh's grimly entertaining gem of a crime drama

* Unsane: Why Steven Soderbergh's iPhone-shot horror is an impressive achievement

* Unsane: How Steven Soderbergh used an iPhone to film Claire Foy thriller



Immediately flagging this discovery to her boss, Angela is dismayed when he advises her to dismiss and/or destroy it. With the business’ IPO about to go live, the last thing they need is to be embroiled in any kind of police investigation or scandal, he reasons.

However, clearly triggered by this event and still traumatised by her own assault experience, Angela is determined that further investigation and action is required, even if it means doing the one thing she dreads the most – leaving the house.

Supplied Best-known as a supporting act in blockbuster fare like the Divergent and Fantastic Beasts series, as well as Big Little Lies’ Bonnie Carlson, Zoe Kravitz is a revelation here, even more so than as Catwoman in The Batman.

When not making his starrily ensembled heist pics (the Ocean’s trilogy, Logan Lucky), or globetrotting pandemic thrillers (Contagion), director Steven Soderbergh is a master of the low-budget character study.

Yes, Kimi is very much in the same vein as his Sex, Lies and Videotape, The Girlfriend Experience and, especially, Unsane, intimate, fast-paced and drawing out – and showcasing – terrific performances.

Best-known as a supporting act in blockbuster fare like the Divergent and Fantastic Beasts series, as well as Big Little Lies’ Bonnie Carlson, Kravitz is a revelation here, even more so than as Catwoman in The Batman.

Beset by fears and phobias, clearly made worse by the current pandemic, we witness the dichotomy of her Angela magnificently play out, as her online confidence and chutzpah is undermined by her trepidation about the physical world and potential encounters with others. She’s clearly desperate to make a connection (especially with the businessman in the apartment across the street), but clearly afraid of letting someone into her life for more than a fleeting moment.

Supplied Zoe Kravitz plays Kimi’s Angela Childs.

Kravitz conveys it all in ways subtle – and not so – and, as the blue-haired Angela’s determination to expose the truth leads to a much larger conspiracy and bigger threat to her, so the viewer finds themselves riveted and fully invested in how it will all play out.

That’s also credit to both Soderbergh and writer David Koepp. As he proved with Secret Window and Panic Room back in the noughties, the latter definitely knows how to perfectly pace and ramp up the tension in a thriller set in a smallish space. And whether it’s a toppling Kombucha bottle, the fabulous use of the Beastie Boys’ Sabotage, or an off-kilter camera angle to make you feel like you are alongside Angela in her plight, he and Soderbergh have both sound and vision working in perfect harmony here – to maximum effect.

Cleverly constructed and magnificently executed, Kimi might have been made under constrained conditions, but the result is a wild ride that’s one of the best little thrillers of the past few years.

Kimi is now streaming on Neon.