Twenty 21st century movies that will leave a mark (and where you can watch them)

These are the movies from the past two decades that have left a big impression on me.

It was April 13, 2002 that my first film review appeared in The Press.

Drafted in at short-notice as part of a two-person team to increase and reinvigorate the Christchurch paper’s coverage of the city’s then vibrant cinema-going scene, it all began in innocuous enough fashion – a two-and-a-half star takedown of Eddie Murphy-Robert De Niro comedy Showtime.

Over the ensuring two decades, I’ve been lucky enough to watch and critique thousands of flicks big and tiny-budgeted, viewing them at picture palaces around the globe, from the Toronto Film Festival's Prince Edward Theatre to Macau’s Portuguese-inspired Cinematheque Passion. I hope I’ve provided some entertainment, enlightenment and consumer advice.

To celebrate, I've selected a movie from each of the past 20 years which left the greatest impression on me (and where you can watch them). Enjoy seeking them out, or rewatching them.

Supplied Promising Young Woman, Melancholia and The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford are among the most memorable movies of the past 20 years.

Supplied Vincent Cassel's character goes through hell in Irreversible.

Irreversible (2002, Shudder)

There is no denying that Gaspar Noe’s controversial French thriller-told-in-reverse is not an easy watch.

An extended rape scene and a murder push the endurance and sensitivity of even the hardiest of cinephiles, while the movie’s initial low-frequency background noise, strobe lighting effects and a camera constantly in motion are designed to disorientate and disarm the viewer.

Whale Rider (2003, TVNZ OnDemand)

Winner of the prestigious audience prize at the 2002 Toronto Film Festival, Niki Caro's adaptation of Witi Ihimaera's 1987 novel follows a young Maori girl as she fights to fulfil a destiny her grandfather refuses to recognise.

The film that made a star out of Keisha Castle-Hughes and cemented Rawiri Paratene’s legacy as more than just a Playschool presenter, this builds to an emotional crescendo few Kiwi films have managed.

Supplied Clint Eastwood and Hilary Swank teamed up to Oscar-winning effect in Million Dollar Baby.

Million Dollar Baby (2004, Amazon Prime Video)

Despite being in a leading role, director Clint Eastwood actually takes a back seat to the superb combination of Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank in this Oscar-winning boxing drama.

Packing a powerful emotional punch, it also produced one of the twists of that decade, which left many audience members in shock.

A History of Violence (2005, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Best known for visceral, extremely violent or disturbing tales like The Fly or Crash, Canadian director David Cronenberg reined in his macabre inclinations here.

His trademark visual flourishes and black humour remain – but they are here backed by a fantastic performance from Viggo Mortensen, and Josh Olson's superb script, which explores the nature of violence and deftly and devastatingly displays its emotional and physical consequences.

Supplied Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman played rival magicians in The Prestige.

The Prestige (2006, Netflix)

Although overshadowed by his more celebrated projects, this dark, dense and devilishly clever drama from Christopher Nolan is a reminder of the potent power of a little showmanship and superior storytelling.

The superb cast includes Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson and David Bowie. A film that deserves and rewards close and repeat inspection.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Overshadowed by There Will Be Blood and No Country For Old Men, Andrew Dominik's film is actually one of finest 21st century westerns.

Brad Pitt, at his laconic and charismatic best, produced 160 minutes of his finest work, while Casey Affleck shone in the true anti-hero role. Elegantly shot and lovingly, languorously paced, it also boasts a truly evocative soundtrack by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

Supplied Heath Ledger won a postumous Oscar for his performance in The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight (2008, iTunes, GooglePlay, Neon)

As Batman (Christian Bale) raises the stakes in the war on crime, Christopher Nolan raised the bar when it came to comic-book movies. Top-notch drama, action and some killer twists all combine to magnificent effect.

The real joy though was in the performances. While Heath Ledger deservedly stole the plaudits for his shading of the “clown prince of crime”, there were equally impressive efforts from Aaron Eckhart and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Mary and Max (2009, iTunes, GooglePlay)

This is a charming, heart-warming and heartbreaking film about the most unlikely friendship since Harold and Maude. And it's animated.

As well as taking the stop-motion art form into more adult territory with themes of mental illness, alcoholism and general unhappiness, director Adam Elliot displays incredible attention to detail. The incredible vocal cast includes Toni Collette, Eric Bana and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Supplied Colin Firth is A Single Man.

A Single Man (2010, iTunes, GooglePlay, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

Based on Christopher Isherwood's 1964 novel of the same name, this is an expertly crafted, elegantly shot and emotionally powerful film.

Better known as a fashion designer, first-time writer-director Tom Ford makes fantastic use of different film speeds and stocks, as well as lighting and sound. Colin Firth is simply stunning as the bereft George.

Melancholia (2011, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube, AroVision, Academy OnDemand, Roxy OnDemand, Deluxe AtHome)

The end of the world has never looked more haunting or beautiful than in Lars Von Trier's operatic science-fiction thriller. Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg play sisters whose troubled relationship decays even further as a planet called Melancholia heads on a collision course with Earth.

Evocative and provocative, it makes great use of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde to score our planet's final moments.

Supplied Tom Hanks and Halle Berry were among the actors playing multiple roles in Cloud Atlas.

Cloud Atlas (2012, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Yes, I know the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer's adaptation of David Mitchell's 2004 book was polarising to say the least, but there was something truly magical about the scale and ambition of this sweeping saga that's set in six different eras.

Where else can you see Hugh Grant play a cannibal, Jim Broadbent a Korean musician and Tom Hanks a murderous 19th Century doctor?

Under the Skin (2013, iTunes, GooglePlay, AroVision, Academy OnDemand, Roxy OnDemand)

This creepy and compelling low-fi, sci-fi sees Scarlett Johansson playing a mysterious woman trawling the streets and isolated scenic sights of Scotland looking for male specimens.

What could have been simply an arthouse version of Species or The Terminator was elevated by liquid and luscious visuals, a slowly unfolding mystery and the hypnotic power of both Mica Levi's score and Johansson herself.

Supplied Ellar Coltrane grew up on camera in Boyhood.

Boyhood (2014, Netflix)

The magnum opus of one of the most creative directors of the past two decades is also perhaps the ultimate coming-of-age story.

This is the culmination of 12 years of filming, bringing together tropes and ideas from Richard Linklater's back-catalogue, resulting in a clever and compelling watch from start to finish.

Inside Out (2015, Disney+)

Inspired by watching his own daughter go through turbulent changes, writer-director Pete Docter created a sensitive, side-splitting and simply stunning comedy-drama that just happens to be animated.

As entertaining for adults as it was for their progeny, amidst all its visual flair and verbal hilarity, Pixar ultimately reminded us that in every life, a little rain must fall.

Supplied Inside Out offered magnficient, thought-provoking entertainment for viewers of all ages.

Brooklyn (2016, Netflix, Beamafilm)

Based on Colm Toibin's acclaimed 2009 novel, this is a charming and compelling drama, anchored by a simply superb performance from Saoirse Ronan.

Luminous yet under-stated, she perfectly captures the nervousness and slow-blossoming of someone getting used to unfamiliar surroundings. Fans of costume dramas will love the attention to detail on display in the recreations of early 1950s rural Ireland and New York.

A Ghost Story (2017, iTunes, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

David Lowery's slow-burning study of grief and despair is bewildering and beguiling in equal measures.

What other recent movie dares to place Oscar's reigning best actor winner under a sheet for most of the running time, or spend five minutes watching a terrific young Hollywood actress devour a family-sized pie? And yet, somehow, for all that craziness, you’ll still be haunted by it for days.

Supplied Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand face off in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2018, Disney+)

Built around grieving mother Mildred Hayes' (Frances McDormand) quest for justice in a small town, Martin McDonagh brings all his playwrighting and film-making skills to bear in creating a simply stunning, subversive tale.

This is a movie that will leave you exhilarated, exhausted and entertained, as you experience a vast-range of emotions during its near two-hour running time.

The Nightingale (2019, Beamafilm)

A harrowing, sometimes brutal, but compelling watch, Jennifer Kent's unsettling, unflinching and unstinting 1820s Van Diemen's Land set-tale was a truly disturbing, nightmarish meditation on the evil that men do.

Yes, it contains some unpalatable moments, but you'll find yourself so absorbed and invested in the story – and Aisling Franciosi’s powerful, poignant turn – that you cannot look away.

Supplied Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen are the quartet at the heart of most-recent adaptation of Little Women.

Little Women (2020, Netflix)

This eighth cinematic adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 1868 novel might initially come as something of shock to purists, but the result is a bold, bubbly and bravura retelling that makes this classic tale timely as well as thrilling.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig manages to seamlessly splice contemporary concerns, while still evoking the sights and sounds of late-1860s America. However, her real ace is her cast. Eliza Scanlen, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan really are a magnificent quartet.

Promising Young Woman (2021, Amazon Prime Video, Neon)

A kind of a Kill Bill for the #MeToo Era, this stunning tale of revenge features an absolutely barnstorming performance from Carey Mulligan.

Brilliantly conceived and executed, this is filled with plenty of narrative turns, a killer soundtrack and a series of unforgettable outfits sported by Mulligan’s Cassie.

Writer-director Emerald Fennell’s script segues quite brilliantly from hilarious rom-com to dark drama, leaving you emotionally exhausted.