Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King: Netflix's engrossing true crime doco

There's a couple of things I really like about this.

Firstly, it's a single, stand-alone show. We routinely expect Netflix to spin every story into a six-part (at least) doco series. So seeing a fairly convoluted and complex tale wrapped up in under two hours is a rare treat. And also a powerful reminder that there is no reason why The Tinder Swindler et al couldn't also have been presented as a single movie-length film, instead of spread over eight hours or so. And I even liked The Tinder Swindler.

Secondly, Trust No One has a smart way of presenting complex information. Although you don't really need to understand crypto or blockchain-related concepts to follow the story at all – just as you don't need to understand diamond mining to know that stealing them is a crime – this film also does a good job of breaking down information into easily digestible chunks. I came out the other end of Trust No One knowing more about the tech involved than I did when I went in, but without really trying.

Trust No One is the story of entrepreneur Gerry Cotten, who may have lost about a quarter of a billion dollars of his investors’ money in bad crypto deals, or just by running a Ponzi scheme and taking the money. He may also be dead.

Put like that, yes, Trust No One is yet another Netflix doco about a conman – and gawd knows there's a few of them – but they rate well, the stories write themselves and assembling a show out of archival footage is a lot cheaper than shooting a new drama. Also, if someone is in prison, or dead, at the end, then chances are you can use their story for free.

Trust No One is a fairly engrossing yarn. And you won't have to watch for six hours or more to find how it ends.

Taboo

Writer and director Steven Knight is a creative powerhouse in the Pomgolian media.

Knight wrote Dirty Pretty Things and Eastern Promises, wrote and directed Locke, helped to create Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and has now teamed up – again – with Tom Hardy for the series Taboo, which Hardy originally conceived of with his Dad.

Actually, Taboo has been around since 2017, but for some reason the Netflix algorithm has been kicking it back up the charts these last few weeks.

Taboo stars Hardy as a mysterious traveller who has returned to England after a dozen years being somewhere in “Darkest Africa”. He has a pocketful of diamonds and an almighty chip on his shoulder. Back in the bosom of his whānau – Hardy is ostensibly there for his dad's funeral – it quickly becomes obvious that these are people with secrets and agendas for days.

Taboo weaves a grimy tale of working-class misery and upper-class excess into a yarn that eventually takes in human trafficking, the East India company and a fair amount of bodice-ripping and pistols at dawn. It is, I reckon, a ripping yarn, only slightly spoiled by trying to be serious. Recommended.

Top Boy

This British crime and drug dealers drama has had a chequered history. It originally ran on British TV in 2011 and 2013, but was then cancelled. Sometime in 2017, rapper Drake became a fan and his involvement convinced Netflix to revive the property with more series.

So what we are seeing on Netflix is actually a third season of the show, which might explain the exciting way that Top Boy just drops us straight into the cut-throat existence of inner-London dealers and their trials.

Top Boy is a tough, gleefully foul-mouthed and completely compelling series. It might leave you wondering if you should be cheering any of the characters on, but you'll be happy you took the time to watch their lives unfold. It's no The Wire, but it is a gritty and brilliantly performed show. Recommended.