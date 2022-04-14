The Kardashians: All the things we can expect from the new series

It’s a small wonder there is anything about the Kardashians to keep up with.

Courtesy of Instagram and the Daily Mail there is very little left for the imagination ahead of the debut episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the somewhat confusing yet highly anticipated return of America’s favourite reality family.

SUPPLIED Kourtney and new boyfriend Travis Barker.

The true Kardashian fan – nay, even the most half-hearted – will know exactly what is about to go down as we return to Calabasas.

Naturally, and most imminently, the behind-the-scenes tour of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s divorce, which has very publicly unfolded in real time over social media.

By the end of the 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the series that cemented the family into Hollywood parlance, Kim was barely saying a word about what had led to the break-up, but the past few weeks on Instagram has opened the curtains on the bleak, well, reality of their relationship – a controlling and probably unwell Kanye (or Ye, as he’s now legally known) attempting to scare off Kim’s new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson. A Kanye that refuses to accept the demise of the relationship. A Kanye that both pleads for a reunion and criticises Kim’s mothering.

Speaking of Pete, while the pair clearly met during her much-approved SNL performance, that is where any investigation into this match begins, rather than ends. What, we’d love to know, is she thinking? What, we’d love to know, is he thinking?

But that’s not all. The Instagram sledging between Davidson and Ye, eventually leading to Ye being booted off the platform, nearly distracted from the unsurprising news that Khloe Kardashian had been cheated on, again, by on-again, off-again, extremely tall beau, Tristan Thompson.

Not only that, the affair had resulted in a pregnancy, another blow for perpetually unlucky in love Khloe, who had very publicly talked about wanting to have another baby with the basketballer (that deserves an inquiry in and of itself, but I digress).

While Khloe hasn’t been as publicly rattled by that as Ye apparently is by Pete, her very pointed self-love posts, and thanks to family for sending flowers, suggests some frosty scenes ahead. Settle in, folks.

SUPPLIED Kim Kardashian is the star of the first episode.

Finally, and most importantly, we’ll dial back in time to when the Lord himself, Scott Disick, made the fatal error of messaging Kourtney Kardashian’s ex boyfriend on Instagram, clearly hoping to engage him in some sledging of Kourtney and her new lover Travis Barker, only for the ex post Disick’s DM publicly, leading to a collective gasping the world over (and several Daily Mail screamers).

First of all, the fans said, this proved Kourtney was right about Scott all along. Second of all, how happy does Kourtney look with Travis? She’s put on weight! She’s smiling! Her eyes are smiling, too! Look at her punk rock outfits, for Gods’ sakes.

It did not end there. In between Keeping Up ending and The Kardashians landing on screens, Kourtney managed to both become engaged, and fit in a very non-legal Vegas wedding, in less time than it takes most people to return a Tinder message.

Let’s just admit it, we are dying to see this relationship play out, and most pertinently, we’re dying to stick it to the Lord, who philandered and drunk his way through their 10-year relationship.

SUPPLIED Matriarch and momager Kris Jenner is back.

What else? We’re clearly about to come full circle, as Kim Kardashian battles the attempted re-release of her illegitimate sex tape footage. But instead of seeing a cry-face Kim with no clout or legal or social nous to navigate what is arguably a trauma, fans will see a much more assertive, much more boss Kim. This time she has the money, she has the star power, and she has the lawyers, to, well, to quote from the first episode’s title, burn ‘em all to the ground.

While in the final season of Keeping Up the famous sisters (Kylie and Kendall included too, but let’s be honest, they’re boring) had clearly given up the ghost, the opening scenes of The Kardashians will return you to the family you feel like you belong.

Think cinematic-style documentary with a Charlie’s Angels feel, weaving together cool beats, sunshine, drone shots, more wealth, and of course, beautiful people – just this time, with growing children. (“Cleaning out the playroom makes me horny,” Kim Kardashian declares.)

While you’d be forgiven for believing you know everything there is to know about the Kardashian-Jenner clan thanks to the socials, our need to escape from the dumpster fire that is the world right now will lure us back into Kim’s monochromatic mansion yet again.

But, there’s a vigour and vitality, an unexpected comedy, about the first episode that we can expect to continue.

Amazing what new boyfriends can do.