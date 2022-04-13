Our Great National Parks: Obama more Freeman than Attenborough in Netflix series

REVIEW: He may be more Morgan Freeman than David Attenborough, but Barack Obama’s warm, honeyed tones add richly to the feel-good glow of Netflix’s new Our Great National Parks (streaming from tonight, Wednesday, April 13).

Despite the title and the avuncular, calming (some would say snooze-inducing) vocals of 44th President of the United States, this is actually a global tour of places set aside as “safe havens for endangered species, hotbeds for scientific research and places where people can escape the burden of everyday life”.

California’s Monterey Bay, Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park and Chile’s Patagonia are the focus of individual episodes, but the opener is a fascinating, scene-setting whistle-stop tour of the diversity of “parks” across the planet.

Yes, there definitely appears to be something of a northern hemisphere bias (it’s not just New Zealand missing from the predictable rotating globe animation, it’s essentially any country south of the Equator) and Obama is quick to brag about America’s Yellowstone’s claim to be the world’s first “national park” (two million acres of wild space set aside in 1872).

READ MORE:

* Twenty 21st century movies that will leave a mark (and where you can watch them)

* The 10 best Sandra Bullock movies (and where you can watch them right now)

* Cursed Films II: Shudder's most disturbing documentary series is back

* Secrets of Playboy: New TVNZ series exposes seedier side of Hugh Hefner's empire

* Neon's First Lady, Amazon's Outer Range, Apple's Roar amongst April's must see TV

* Barack and Michelle Obama partner with Netflix to produce movies and TV shows



He also shares a personal detail or too in his opening remarks, revealing how his mother believes his even-tempered demeanour is a result of her spending time at the beaches near her Hawaiian home, while he was still in the womb.

But then, after the usual montage of sumptuous scenery, we’re off to Gabon’s Laongo National Park, the creators going straight for the sweet spot early, as we join a solitary hippo in his lagoon. As Obama turns up the charm, we watch the “river horse” work up an appetite for an evening feed with a short trot and frolic in the ocean. It’s an awesome sight.

Supplied Barack Obama is an executive producer and “the voice” of Netflix’s Our Greatest National Parks.

Next stop, Madagascar’s Tsingy de Namoroka National Park, where the cameras capture a group of Decken's sifaka (which looks monkeys in sheep’s clothing) attempting an epic, exhausting journey across exposed mountainous terrain (think a more extreme version of the Mackenzie Country’s Clay Cliffs).

As anyone familiar with the Attenborough school of wildlife documentaries knows, this is where the peril factor kicks in. A bird of prey circles, but even the most sensitive viewer will sense (mainly from the lack of dramatic music) that everything is going to be okay. Which can’t quite be said for a later sequence at Australia’s Kakadu involving the largest gathering of saltwater crocodiles, a washed out road bridge and desperate-to-spawn mullets. That might sound like the best-ever episode of Outback Cops, but it is an amazing and harrowing (apparently once a year) spectacle that may require the judicious use of the skip/fast-forward function.

Supplied A “surfing” hippo is among the scene-stealing stars of the first episode of Our Greatest National Parks.

Also likely to cause angst is the plight of Rayne Island’s green turtle population. Thanks to global warming, not only are their nesting sites disappearing (due to the resulting sea-level rise), but their temperature-sensitive biology means 99 per cent of all eggs that now hatch are female. Obama and his team though, aren’t going for the jugular, so there’s no broken-egg imagery, drowned reptile footage or dire warnings. This is a celebration of what we have achieved – mostly in his lifetime – after all, as well as an acknowledgement that we need to do better.

And besides there’s comedic relief still to be had elsewhere, from the unlikely interactions between sika deer and macaques in a Japanese ancient forest to the antics of a Costa Rican sloth, described by Obama as a plodding “pharmaceutical factory” because of the 80 species of fauna that live in his fur.

Supplied Kakadu’s saltwater crocodiles feature in the first installment of Our Greatest National Parks.

Light science that provides a nice middle ground between the usual celebrity-voiced anthropomorphic creature features and Attenborough’s increasingly (and let’s be honest, rightly so) doom-laden ecosystem documentaries, one hopes Our Greatest National Parks takes a look our way at some point, but it is certainly an entertaining, evocative and enlightening execution of a smart premise.

Our Greatest National Parks begins streaming on Netflix on the evening of Wednesday, April 13.