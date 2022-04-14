Netflix's Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: A tough, but extremely compelling watch

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

I'm not sure I ever wanted to hear the name or be exposed to another detail about the life and crimes of the man once known as Britain's most beloved entertainer.

But the new two-part series Jimmy Savile. A British Horror Story is maybe exactly the sober, excruciating and exhaustive film we needed to at last close the book on the monster.

Jimmy Savile was a British phenomenon. He was a celebrity DJ for decades, a long time host of music show Top of the Pops and an absolute machine at fundraising and publicity on behalf of the various causes he adopted. Savile's most famous and successful campaigns were associated with various children's hospitals and charities. He expressed a profound sympathy with the plight of young victims of trauma and disease – and he raised millions of pounds for them.

His TV show Jim'll Fix It was a one-man Make-a-Wish foundation for young and often disadvantaged people to live out a dream that only Savile's charisma and contacts could make come true. The show was imitated around the world.

Fame brought Savile connections. He was a friend to Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana – which may have helped him keep the truth hidden for longer than would otherwise have been possible.

As the world now knows, Savile was a rapist and a pedophile on a horrific scale. For more than 50 years, he treated the TV shows he hosted and hospitals he campaigned for as his personal source of young and immensely vulnerable victims. Even when the stories and rumours began to surface, Savile was allowed to continue, seemingly protected by a media who loved the ratings and publicity he could deliver.

Watching the footage now, of Savile in his 1970s and ‘80s peak years, it is almost impossible to believe that more people couldn't see immediately that there was something absolutely wrong and grotesque about the man – and that he was plainly admitting to crimes he hadn't yet been accused of.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is a tough watch, but also a compelling and extremely well put together film. Recommended.

Challenger: The Final Flight.

As with the Jimmy Savile series, I wouldn't blame you for not wanting to ever hear another word about the Challenger disaster. I thought I knew everything I needed to as well. But this four-part 2020 series, which Netflix have been pushing hard over the last few weeks, includes details and perspectives that I'd never heard before.

That the space shuttle was lost because a rubber O-ring failed, is pretty common knowledge. But The Final Flight leaves us in no doubt that the problem and the danger had been identified years before. And that there were senior engineers who pleaded with the managers at NASA not to attempt a launch on that freezing cold morning in Florida, knowing that the temperatures overnight had been far below anything at which rubber could retain its essential resilience.

Challenger: The Final Flight is an extremely well-made series, with unobtrusive and believable recreated sequences studded through the archival footage and present-day interviews. It is also a genuinely moving show at times, with a couple of the men who know they could have spoken up louder at the time, but didn't, sharing what it is like to have lived with their guilt and regret for decades.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Bloodshot is now available to stream on Netflix.

Bloodshot

Every generation produces its own action stars. I was lucky enough to grow up in the glow of the holy trinity of Schwarzenegger, Stallone and Willis. And beneath the big three on the totem pole of ass-kickery was the appalling Steven Seagal and the likeable and often underrated Jean Claude Van Damme.

Van Damme's biggest hit – debatably – was a cheerfully nonsensical load of rubbish called Universal Soldier, in which Van Damme starred alongside Dolph Lundgren as soldiers who had been killed in action and reanimated by some futuristic technology, to carry out missions under the cover of being, err, dead.

Universal Soldier was a shameless assemblage of ideas nicked from all over the shop. But it was put together with exactly enough wit, pace and self-awareness to become a box-office smash in 1992 and a cult movie to this day.

I mention all this for two reasons: Firstly, Van Damme is still working. His 2019 release The Bouncer (or Lukas) is a gem of a film you should seek out and watch, if you care enough about the old walnut cracker to have read this far.

And secondly, Bloodshot – starring Mrs Diesel's boy Vin, has dropped on Netflix in the last few weeks. And if you were ever a fan of Universal Soldier, then you will understand exactly why I liked Bloodshot as well.

Bloodshot stars Diesel as the special forces superstar who gets himself shot dead in the film's opening stanza. Much to his surprise, Diesel's Ray Garrison wakes up in a lab. And, in no time at all, is back in the field and hunting down the men who murdered him – and his wife – in cold blood only days earlier.

Or, Ray may just be an unwitting pawn, driven to kill by false memories, implanted by Aussie Guy Pearce, here playing the goodie-who-turns-out-to-a-baddie-after-all.

Bloodshot is an ever-so-slightly slicker, better-written and more enjoyable waste of time than I was expecting. Diesel is less obnoxious here than he has been in years and the support cast are all fine, with Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) a stand-out.

The ideas that drive Bloodshot could have been pushed a lot further. The film almost gets into Inception- style territory, only to pull back when it was threatening to be quite interesting. But as an old-school actioner that reminded me occasionally of the genre's golden age, you could do worse than this comic- book spin-off.