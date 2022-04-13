The 10 best Sandra Bullock movies (and where you can watch them right now)

From Miss Congeniality to Gravity, she has been one of the most popular Hollywood stars of the best three decades.

She’s been one of the most beloved actors of the past three decades.

A genuine star who has tried her hand at everything from compelling, award-winning dramas to out-of-this-world adventures and rom-coms – lots of rom-coms.

Now, as Sandra Bullock returns to the big screen opposite Channing Tatum in the action-comedy The Lost City, Stuff to Watch has taken a look back over the career of the woman who has given us such crowd pleasing entertainment as The Blind Side, Bird Box, The Net and Practical Magic and come up with a list of our 10 favourites (and where you can watch them this long weekend).

Supplied A Time to Kill, Infamous and Miss Congeniality are among the most entertaining Sandra Bullock movies available to stream right now.

READ MORE:

* Twenty 21st century movies that will leave a mark (and where you can watch them)

* Men in Black: Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' sharp sci-fi crowdpleaser turns 25

* Shopping: The fab little Kiwi movie that gave the world Julian Dennison hits Neon

* Love & Other Drugs: Anne and Jake's sharp, sexily romantic tale now on Disney+

* Ambulance: Bay-hem is back with a bang, while surprisingly unearthing a new star

* Today is the perfect date to reveal 25 secrets about Miss Congeniality



Getty Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock teamed up for Demolition Man.

Demolition Man (1993, YouTube, iTunes, GooglePlay)

The closer we get to its 2032 setting the more hilariously prescient this action-comedy becomes.

A seemingly unlikely pairing of Bullock and Sylvester Stallone shine in this tale about a cryogenically frozen '90s cop who is thawed out when his arch nemesis (Wesley Snipes) sets about causing havoc in the more peace-loving future. It's a supposed utopia, where people are fined for swearing, make no physical contact and Taco Bell is the only fast-food franchise left standing.

Sandra Bullock catches a glimpse of eternity as astronaut Ryan Stone in Gravity.

Gravity (2013, Neon, Netflix)

Such a simple premise, such an effective execution.

Alfonso Cuaron's two-stars-in-space (Bullock, George Clooney) dazzles with its amazing imagery and ability to wring maximum emotion out of every scene as Bullock's emotionally and physically broken astronaut battles to stay alive and somehow make it back home. Stephen Price's score is stirring and chilling in equal measure.

Supplied Sandra Bullock teamed up with Melissa McCarthy for The Heat.

The Heat (2013, Disney+)

Having successfully feminised the boys-behaving-badly genre with Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig decided to take on that other testosterone-filled cinematic staple – the mismatched police partner action comedy.

Following in the footsteps of the Lethal combination of Riggs and Murtagh and the Beverly Hills duo of Rosewood and Foley, Special FBI Agent Ashburn (Sandra Bullock) and Boston PD officer Mullins (Melissa McCarthy) are an unlikely couple thrown together for an operation to take down an elusive drug lord.

While they take a while to hit their stride, the duo eventually boast terrific chemistry, Bullock showcasing her comedic timing, pratfall skills and refreshing lack of vanity.

Supplied Sandra Bullock played To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee in Infamous.

Infamous (2006, iTunes)

Somewhat overshadowed by the rival Capote drama that won Philip Seymour Hoffman an Oscar a year earlier, this adaptation of writer George Plimpton's 1997 book Truman Capote: In Which Various Friends, Enemies, Acquaintances and Detractors Recall His Turbulent Career, is actually much more emotionally charged and, quite frankly, a heck of a lot more fun than its predecessor.

Much of that is down to the story revelling in salacious details, juicy gossip and fascinating titbits (as Capote himself would have) and focusing on the relationships between Toby Jones’ Capote and his confidante, guide and conscience Harper Lee (Bullock), as well as with inmate Perry Smith (Daniel Craig).

Supplied Sandra Bullock and William Shatner joined forces for Miss Congeniality.

Miss Congeniality (2000, Neon)

While not exactly subtle or clever, it’s hard not to like, or even love, this calamitous cop comedy.

Bullock plays Gracie Hart, an FBI agent who goes undercover at a beauty pageant in order to prevent a terrorist attack. A movie that plays up the fish-out-of-water scenario and relies heavily on its leading lady’s charisma to sell the sometimes creaky premise, it does feature some terrific cameos from the likes of Michael Caine, Candice Bergen and a scene-stealing William Shatner.

Supplied Ryan Reynolds starred opposite Sandra Bullock in The Proposal.

The Proposal (2009, Disney+)

Bullock’s Margaret Tate keeps a fresh-faced Ryan Reynolds on his toes in this rom-com about a young man forced to marry his boss in order to prevent her being deported back to Canada.

A sort of a strange spin on The Devil Wears Prada or Working Girl, it only works because of the chemistry between the central pair (which manifests itself in terms of both physical and verbal comedic moments) and a terrific turn from the marvellous Betty White.

supplied Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to keep their bus on the right road in the propulsive thriller Speed.

Speed (1994, Disney+)

The movie that first hinted at Bullock’s potential as a star.

Starring opposite a buzz-cutted Keanu Reeves, she plays Annie Porter, a passenger who is forced to take charge of a booby-trapped bus and try and keep it travelling at more than 50mph in order to prevent it from blowing up.

If Reeves was the ice-cool, emotionless action-hero, she was the film’s emotional heart, questioning voice (“Just tell me what the plan is. Is there a plan?”) and audience’s navigator through the breathless rollercoaster ride that ensued.

Getty Matthew McConaughey and Sandra Bullock try to ensure justice is served in A Time to Kill.

A Time to Kill (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

Bullock joined Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Spacey, Samuel L Jackson and Sutherlands Donald and Kiefer as part of one of the best casts ever assembled for a non-blockbuster.

A John Grisham potboiler this might have been, but it was a southern-fried courtroom drama par excellence. McConaughey announced his arrival as both an actor and shirtless wonder here, while Bullock shone as law student-cum-love-interest Ellen Roark. It also boasted the best trailer of the past two decades.

Kimberley French Sandra Bullock’s Ruth Slater isn’t exactly Miss Congeniality.

The Unforgivable (2021, Netflix)

Based on Sally Wainwright’s three-part, Yorkshire-set, Suranne Jones-starring, 2009 award-winning, Bafta-nominated British crime drama Unforgiven, little-known German director Nora Fingscheidt’s English-language feature debut is a slow-burning character study with a terrific payoff.

Having served 20 years for murder, Bullock’s Ruth Slater is struggling to reintegrate into society. Clever framing and intercutting between the past and present assists the narrative greatly, but it’s Bullock who makes you care – even if she’s not exactly playing Miss Congeniality.

Supplied Sandra Bullock’s character is mistaken for a coma patient’s fiancee in While You Were Sleeping.

While You Were Sleeping (1995, Disney+)

Bullock is at her winsome and witty best in this romantic-comedy about a Chicago transit worker who narrowly saves the object of her affection (Peter Gallagher) from being hit by a train, only to be mistaken by his family for his fiancée, while he remains in a coma.

However, his brother Jack (Bill Pullman) isn’t quite so convinced of her story and importance in his sibling’s life.