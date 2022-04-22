Delilah: Neon's powerful Oprah-backed legal drama worth seeking out

Delilah is now available to stream on Neon.

Delilah

This series, which was produced by the Oprah Winfrey Network, begins with introducing Delilah Connolly (Maahra Hill), a highly acclaimed lawyer who hung up her corporate boots 10 years ago to focus on her children.

But now she’s back in the law game, and only acting for people whose cases most established law firms wouldn’t touch with a barge pole.

Her voyeuristic career soon starts to derail her personal life, when she comes up against her best friend Tamara Roberts (Jill Jones) in a high-profile case.

If you’re a sucker for law drama, that is definitely lacking in the cheesiness that oozes through similar shows like Suits, this powerful show is for you.

Supplied Maahra Hill is Delilah.

HBO Moonshot is now available to stream on Neon.

Moonshot

Starring Disney darling Cole Sprouse (Walt) and Lana Condor (Sophie), this has the all the makings of a romantic comedy, with a little sci-fi twist.

The film takes place in the year 2049, which makes it totally acceptable time period for Mars to start being colonised.

Sophie’s boyfriend, Calvin (Mason Gooding) is in the depths of the Student Mars Programme, where college students are being sent to Mars in order to further explore the planet, meaning the couple is having to conduct an intergalactic long-distance relationship.

Walt, who works as a barista and has aspirations of joining the Student Mars Programme, convinces Sophie to make a romantic journey across the universe to join her boyfriend.

But what Walt doesn’t tell Sophie, is that he will be accompanying her as a stowaway.

This film isn’t the greatest work of art, but it has enough gaffs and fun moments to at least keep you occupied, especially if you’re looking for a feel-good flick to blob out to.

HBO Family Tree is now available to stream on Neon.

Family Tree

Chris O’Dowd, affectionally known in the world of pop-culture as the “nice guy” from iconic movie Bridesmaids, stars here as Tom Mckay, a 30-year-old unemployed, unattached man with not much going from him.

But a mysterious box of treasure (or trash?) left to Tom by the great-aunt he never knew sets him on a path of self-discovery, to dig down to roots of his family tree.

Tom’s journey takes him to Los Angeles, California, where he meets a sub-set of family members he never could imagined.

Family Tree was devastatingly cancelled after just one season, but it is still worth the watch, particularly if you are a fan of the loveable and funny O’Dowd.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Blades of Glory is now available to stream on Neon.

Blades of Glory

If a film has Will Ferrell in it, you know it’s going to so ridiculous that it’s funny – and that is exactly what this is.

Released in 2007, the film focuses on two figure skaters, Chazz Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell) and Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder), who happen to be arch rivals in the world of figure skating.

During the (fake) 2002 World Winter Sport Games, the rivals tie for gold, and an argument erupts between the pair while standing on the podium, consequently setting the World Games mascot on fire, and resulting in the banning of both men from competing for life.

The pair then set out on a journey to work together to find a loophole that will allow them to participate once again, something that forces them to put their life-long rivalry to one side.

Whenever I think of this film, I remember a key scene where the pair are trying to master an extremely risky trick, in which they run the risk of decapitation, which I think sums up the outrageousness of this film well.

Blades of Glory is a classic, laugh-out-loud film, and is perfect for when you’re looking for something mind-numbingly hilarious.