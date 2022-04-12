Looking back at the most awkward moments from MAFS 2022

When two strangers are put together on Married At First Sight, it's always bound to get awkward at some stage.

From uncomfortable sex talks and tricky conversations to grillings from new in-laws, Season 9 was filled with moments that made us cringe.

Nine Kate didn't say very much but how she felt was written across her face while Jack navigated talking about period sex for the first time.

So, with the season now behind us, we're taking a look back at all the most awkward moments on MAFS Australia this year.

It was hard to look away when Al made a fool of himself in front of Samantha's dad during a virtual meet the parents.

Nine Sam became fed up with Al's lack of depth.

Sam's dad put Al in the hot seat and asked, "When you're not working what do you like to do?"

After a long pause Al finally settled on a less than impressive answer and said, "I like to play video games."

Al tried to laugh his way out of the awkward situation but by that point the damage was already done.

Things got a little bit tense between Domenica and Jack when she addressed a dry spell they had been having.

Domenica tried to get to the bottom of the issue.

"I probably scared you because I said I was on my period,” she said.

Nine Jack and Domenica later got over the awkward period chat.

Jack choked on his words trying to find the right answer.

"Look it's a new ball game for me," Jack stuttered.

And you couldn't help but feel for Jack as he tried to navigate these uncharted waters.

The silence between the two was deafening, until of course Domenica broke it.

nine Domenica was nervous to tell Jack about her past divorce.

"I would like to have sex with you. Is it that hard?" the frustrated bride asked.

During Confessions Week, Cody was faced with a sticky question about his attraction to Selina – and the whole encounter was an absolute car crash.

"Is the lack of interest, attraction and affection due to my nationality and looks?" Selina asked Cody.

Nine Cody took Selina on a hot air balloon ride for their final date together, but Selina was earlier crushed to learn his lack of attraction was indeed down to her ”nationality and looks”.

"I'm not racist by any mean means but," he said and someone might need to tell Cody that's never a good way to start a sentence.

It was a difficult conversation to have and Cody eventually gave Selina a very honest answer.

"The short answer is that it probably did," he said.

Selina was crushed by his response, and the mood was awkward to say the least.

Who could forget the cringeworthy moment from Sam and Al's honeymoon when he went in for a kiss and got shut down.

Nine Al's random kiss to Sam didn't go down well.

While Al thought he was getting all the right cues from Sam he couldn't have been more wrong.

As the groom leaned in to kiss his bride, he was brutally rejected.

"Nah we're not going to kiss," Sam said.

The blunder was hard to recover from and Al shook his head, clearly very embarrassed.

Nine A Married At First Sight wedding day. Matt looks very comfortable, Kate not so much.

Nothing was more cringeworthy than Kate and Matt's wedding photoshoot.

A very touchy Matt was more than ready to show his new bride lots of affection. But Kate wasn't having a bar of it.

Matt tried his best to force chemistry with Kate.

"Darling, come closer," he whispered to his new bride.

Kate didn't say very much but how she felt was written across her face.

Nine Matt's “romantic” moves didn’t quite land on Kate.

As if the interaction wasn't awkward enough, Matt decided to share some unneeded information during a very close moment.

"Sorry about the breath. I've just had some chicken Twisties," he whispered.

