The Good, the bad and the ugly: Your guide to TVNZ's weird, wacky Lifetime Movies

Escaping the Madhouse: The Nelly Bly Story is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand

Good and bad are subjective terms, but if you’re looking for a movie that will allow you to escape for a couple of hours during the long weekend, these films, lurking In the bowels of TVNZ OnDemand will let you do it and not hate yourself afterwards.

Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story

Christina Ricci stars as investigative reporter Nellie Bly, who had herself committed undercover to a Women’s Asylum to expose the horrific conditions. Judith Light has a ball in this as the cruel Matron Grady.

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story

Ginnifer Goodwin stars as a white social worker blocked from adopting Regina Louise, an unwanted, mistreated Black child with behavioural issues. Deemed “hopeless”, Regina is sent to an asylum and is not allowed to see her caseworker again. Released at 18, will she find the one person who loved her? Grab ya hankies!

Manson’s Lost Girls

The true story of Linda Kasabian and her role in the Manson Family killings. One of the better depictions of the Spahn Ranch dynamic.

Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow

Ludacris narrates this story about a family that visits a small town and investigates the local legend of strange creatures that live there. Features creature design and puppetry from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Supplied Liz & Dick, Escaping the Madhouse and The Lost Wife of Robert Durst are amongst the crazier movies available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand right now.

LIFETIME Liz & Dick is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand

The Bad

Meanwhile, these are films so bad, they’re masterpieces.

Liz and Dick

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton as told by Lindsay Lohan and Grant Bowler (Yes – Wolf from Outrageous Fortune). Filmed and released the year that La Lohan posed for Playboy, turned 22, and went to jail, I think you can tell that Lohan is a long-time fan of Elizabeth Taylor, and wanted to do her idol justice. Unlike Britney Ever After, which is on this list because none of the actors was capable, this film could have been great – if they’d put it on hold till Lohan was sober.

Britney Ever After

This film is the very definition of a hot mess. The writing is terrible, the actors can’t act, and I look more like Justin Timberlake than the guy in the movie. Plus, they got their matching Texas Tuxedo outfits wrong. HOW?!

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal, Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace

For some unknown reason, they keep recasting the main characters – including Meghan and Harry. He literally goes from early Ed Sheeran, right past beardy Gerard Butler to Casper Carrot.

Feliz NaviDAD

A high school principal spends Christmas moonlighting as a courier driver so that he can make jokes about handling lots of boxes and asking women if they’ve seen his package. (He means his bottom.) Being Mario Lopez, he finds no logical reason to dance but does so anyway, while AnnaLynne McCord from 90210 is sassy, yet maternal. So bad, it should be a drinking game.

A Sister’s Nightmare

Gossip Girl fans rejoice! Kelly Rutherford (Lily van der Woodsen) and Matthew Settle (Rufus Humphrey) are reunited and cast as a married couple: Jane, the policewoman and Phil, the professor. Proud parents to Emily and Josh, life is good until Jane’s older sister Cass (Natasha Henstridge) shows up out of the blue, released from a hospital for the criminally insane where she’s been for the past 16 years. Awkward because Jane told everyone she was dead. Cass seems fine – very interested in 17-year-old Emily, which Jane dislikes. As Cass and Emily become close, Jane’s behaviour becomes more erratic. What does Jane know about Cass that no one else does? Utterly outlandish, with more holes than a fishnet, but fun.

Supplied Britney Ever After is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Ugly

With Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” series, it’s 50/50 that you’ll get a horribly exploitative “based on the true story…but more sensational” version of a case, or a well-crafted true-crime story. These are the best of the latter.

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

Kiwi actor Daniel Gillies plays Robert Durst (of The Jinx infamy) in this examination of the disappearance of his first wife Kathie (Katharine McPhee).

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

In 2019, mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos disappeared under very odd circumstances. Stranger still was her estranged husband’s insistence she was pulling a Gone Girl stunt, just like in the movie.

I am Lorena Bobbitt

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy

Who Killed JonBenét?