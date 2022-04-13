The Last Bus: Even the great Timothy Spall can't save this terribly contrived drama

The Last Bus (M, 88 mins) Directed by Gillies MacKinnon *½

In the mid 1950s, newly-weds Tom and Mary suffer a profound tragedy.

Mary pleads with Tom to take her as far away from where they were as he could. And so the couple caught a bus – and then another – until they had travelled from Cornwall, in the south-western tip of England, all the way to John o' Groats, which is the north-eastern end of Scotland. And there they made their life.

But now Mary has died and Tom, to keep a promise, is taking her ashes back to Cornwall. And he is going to do this by recreating in reverse the exact journey they made north, all those years before.

READ MORE:

* X: Ti West's startlingly well put together NZ-shot homage to horror's golden age

* Benedetta: Director's 'historical' drama more Basic Instincts than Total Recall

* Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Superior sequel that knows how to hit all the right tropes

* Morbius: A wholly unlikeable mess that's a lock for next year's Golden Razzie



And so, one elderly and frail man sets out to travel the length of the UK by bus. And The Last Bus will record his adventures, lessons – received and given – and travails along the way.

All of which sounds like the barest of possible scaffolds for a half-decent adult drama about mortality, courage and loss. The wonderful Joss Ackland once starred in a quietly excellent film that hung on a similar premise.

Supplied By the end of The Last Bus, our protagonist Tom's dignity is at least intact. Actor Timothy Spall's reputation for picking decent scripts and interesting filmmakers – maybe not so much.

But long-time TV soap writer Joe Ainsworth has missed his shot at anything resonant and truthful here. Even the intelligence and quiet fury of Timothy Spall can't elevate the material Ainsworth gives him to work with. Every situation that Tom finds himself in – standing up against a bigot on behalf of a woman wearing a niqab, single-handedly pushing a Land Rover off a road – feels utterly false and contrived. The late and unnecessary addition of Tom becoming a celebrity on social media is only the lousiest idea in a film constructed from little else.

Spall does what he can – but The Last Bus only sputters to life and credibility in a few flashback sequences, featuring Natalie Mitson and Ben Ewing as a younger Mary and Tom. It is telling that these scenes are mostly dialogue-free.

Supplied Even the intelligence and quiet fury of Timothy Spall can't elevate the material TV soap writer Joe Ainsworth gives him to work with in The Last Bus.

The Last Bus does avoid playing Tom's plight for laughs. By the end of the film, Tom's dignity is at least intact. Spall's reputation for picking decent scripts and interesting filmmakers – maybe not so much.

The Last Bus begins in screening in select cinemas nationwide on April 14.