The North Water: A haunting, harrowing, highly addictive, chilling Arctic drama

REVIEW: “For the world is hell, and men are on the one hand the tormented souls and, on the other, the devil is in it.”

Nineteenth Century German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s words both open and hang over the haunting, harrowing and highly addictive British period drama The North Water.

Debuting on Sky TV’s Rialto Channel tonight, Sunday, April 17 at 8.30pm (episodes will also be available to stream on Sky Go), the five-part tale is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Ian McGuire.

Although initially set in 1859 Hull, most of the action takes place onboard the whaling vessel Volunteer, grimly, grimily and claustrophobically brought to life by the series’ production design team. Coupled with clever use of off-kilter angles, gloomily lit settings and tightly-framed shots by director Andrew Haigh (Lean on Pete, 45 Years), it all feels like a less-salubrious above-water version of Wolfgang Petersen’s Das Boot.

However, this is a tale where character is king – and The North Water has them in spades. There’s the ship’s new doctor, Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell), who left the army under a cloud and is now embroiled in legal complications over his uncle’s estate. Also, Captain Arthur Brownlee (Stephen Graham), who somehow managed to keep his career, despite eight men drowning aboard his last expedition, when the Percival sunk in somewhat mysterious circumstances.

Supplied Colin Farrell’s Henry Drax is not a character you can easily forget.

But those two are hardly as memorable or menacing a presence as master harpooner Henry Drax (Colin Farrell). When we first meet him –tousle-haired and heavily-bearded – he’s grunting his way through a dimly-lit quickie, before we follow him through the cobbled streets to a local pub where he attempts to trade whatever worldly possessions he still has for tots of rum.

Before dawn and the ship sets sail, he will have been engaged in a fatal argument and is now more than a little worse for wear himself. He’s not alone either. Knocked out after a night for reverie, Sumner is feeling distinctly queasy and wondering what the hell he has got himself into.

Shot on location off the coast of Norway (the cast and crew apparently lived on two small boats in the Arctic Circle for six weeks), The North Water will be catnip for lovers of method acting.

Supplied The North Water is an immersive dose of evocative, provocative drama.

It’s a production rife with what looks like full-on commitment to facial fuzz and shower-free immersion, none-more-so than the truly imposing Farrell, who allegedly piled on the pounds by lifting heavy weights and eating up to eight meals a day. His Drax is not someone you can easily forget, but he is also assisted greatly by others fully committed to ensuring the audience feels they’ve been transported back to mid-19th Century and all its privations.

With everyone seemingly having an agenda – and secrets – the stage is set for an immersive dose of evocative, provocative drama.

