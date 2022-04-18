Five fabulous films you must see at the inaugural Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa

The inaugural Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa will be held in select cinemas in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and Nelson from April 21.

They are the collection of European countries that have given the world Ikea, Lego and Hygge.

Nations with fine cinematic traditions whose most famous exports have included Britte Ekland, Mads Mikkelsen and Bergmans Ingrid and Ingmar.

Now, for the first time, a selection of the latest movies from the area have been brought together for the inaugural Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa.

Starting on April 21, 10 films from the quartet (Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway) will unspool in select cinemas in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Nelson. The line-up includes Norwegian action-drama The Burning Sea, a biopic of Finnish artist Helene Schjerfbeck (Helene), Swedish comedy The Jonsson Gang and Finnish and Danish dramedies Games People Play and Persona Non Grata.

Stuff to Watch has had the opportunity to view a few of the other titles and below are our thoughts for why you should check them out.

Supplied Tuesday Club, A Taster of Hunger and Ladies of Steel are among the terrific titles on offer at the inaugural Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa.

Supplied Marie Blokhus and Terje Pal Sverre Hagen star in Diana’s Wedding.

Diana’s Wedding (Norway)

While most of world’s eyes were focused on nuptials in London on July 29, 1981, a much smaller ceremony was taking place in a factory canteen in small-town Norway. Witnessed by their own Diana, their beloved newborn daughter, Liv (Marie Blokhus) and Terje (Pål Sverre Hagen) tie the knot and prepare to embark on adventures together. That includes moving into a new home, just across the street from another couple of recent parents Unni (Jannike Kruse) and Olav (Olav Waastad).

All six will have complicated relationships, filled with trials and tribulations, betrayals and moments of bliss, with the audience revisiting them at pivotal points in both their lives and England’s Princess Diana.

A kind of more comedic version of Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From a Marriage, director and co-writer Charlotte Blom does a great job of crafting complex characters the viewer can’t help but care about.

Supplied Everybody Hates Johan is filled with the trademark deadpan Norwegian humour that's made movies like this year's Oscar-nominated The Worst Person in the World such a delight.

Everybody Hates Johan (Norway)

Evoking memories of the films of Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Delicatessen, Amelie), Hallvar Witzø’s whimsical and wacky comedy focuses on the wild life of Johan Grande (Pål Sverre Hagen).

The son of a pair of infamous idealist explosive experts, he’s orphaned at a young age (when one of their missions goes pear-shaped) and sent off to live on a remote lighthouse island with his aunt and uncle. Finding happiness in continuing his parents’ obsession, he also enjoys the company of Solvor (Live Ovedie Langklopp Svenning), until one of his loves accidentally injures the other. As part of the resulting fallout, he’s forced to leave his home, hoping that Solvor will still be waiting for him when he eventually feels it is safe to return.

Filled with the trademark deadpan Norwegian humour that made films like Kitchen Stories, O’Horten and this year’s Oscar-nominated The Worst Person in the World such a delight, it’s a film featuring quirky characters and crazy situations, but with a potentially heartwarming premise at its core.

Supplied Finland's Ladies of Steel features some Waking Ned Devine-esque nudity, family gatherings gone awry and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Ladies of Steel (Finland)

Fans of supposedly-mature-adults-behaving-badly (or bawdily) comedies like Calendar Girls, Grumpy Old Men and The Bucket List should definitely check out this, sometimes riotous, tale of three disparate sisters.

Believing that she has killed her husband with a frying pan, 74-year-old Inkeri (Leena Uotila) plans to hand herself into the police, but is persuaded by her free-spirited older sibling-cum-lawyer Sylvi (Saara Pakkasvirta) to at least go on a road trip and have some fun before facing up to her crime. Joined by their more cautious eldest sister Raili (Seela Sella), they get into a series of scrapes and misadventures, while reconnecting with each other and their individual selves. And it isn’t long before Inkeri has a new purpose, tracking down the man that got away.

Features some Waking Ned Devine-esque nudity, family gatherings gone awry and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Supplied Starring Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, A Taste of Hunger is a must for food porn fans and lovers of thought-provoking, tension-filled relationship dramas.

A Taste of Hunger (Denmark)

Former Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays a top-class chef in this engrossing (and mouthwatering) tale of unbridled ambition, marital infidelity and Michelin stars.

His Carsten and wife Maggie (Katrine Greis-Rosenthal) have worked hard to build their restaurant Malus up to becoming a well-regarded eaterie. But, as they desperately try to secure the global recognition that will ensure more financial stability, a potential revelation seems set to tear them apart. Someone has sent Carsten a letter saying Maggie loves someone else. While she initially intercepts it, she’ll have to go to increasingly desperate lengths to stop the message from ruining everything.

A must for food porn fans and lovers of thought-provoking, tension-filled relationship dramas.

Supplied Annika Appelin’s Tuesday Club offers charming, undemanding, feel-good viewing.

Tuesday Club (Sweden)

If you’re only used to seeing Peter Stormare play tough in Hollywood action movies or TV shows like Prison Break, then this romantic dramedy will come as a welcome surprise.

The now 68-year-old plays Henrik, a renowned chef and somewhat initially reluctant teacher of a weekly pan-Asian cooking class. Unimpressed by his sextet of students and their inability to follow his rules, he gradually has his mind changed and heart-softened by their more endearing qualities. That especially applies to Karin (Marie Richardson), whose 40-year-marriage has literally come crashing down, after she discovers an intimate photo from another woman on her husband’s phone. Talked into the course by a long-lost school friend, she rediscovers not only long dormant talents, but new feelings.

Offering charming, undemanding, feel-good viewing, Annika Appelin’s film features memorable characters, hunger-inducing culinary creations and a terrific country-fied version of Roxette’s The Look.

The inaugural Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa will take place at select cinemas in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch from April 21. For more information, venues and session times, see scandifilmfestival.co.nz