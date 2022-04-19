Appointment Viewing: The week's best free-to-air and Sky TV programming

Remember scrolling the timeline during lockdown, seeing people’s feeds full of attempts at homemade McDonalds and KFC? Exactly like that, except with professionals, Snack Masters NZ (Wednesdays, from April 20, 7.30pm, TVNZ 2) promises a recipe for success and brand-name trade secrets. Hosted by Kimberley Crossman and Tom Sainsbury and featuring rotating cast of well-known chefs, there are no restrictions on ingredients, as competitors recreate the likes of Big Macs and Trumpets. Their efforts are then judged by brand representatives – and we get a tour of the actual factories to see how “the sausage” is really made.

Supplied Kim Crossman and Tom Sainsbury are the hosts of Snack Masters NZ.

READ MORE:

* Russian Doll: Netflix's craziest comedy's return a Quantum Leap, not Groundhog Day

* The North Water: A haunting, harrowing, highly addictive, chilling Arctic drama

* Anatomy of a Scandal: Netflix's glossy, yet gritty thriller this year's Undoing

* Our Great National Parks: Obama more Freeman than Attenborough in Netflix series



Supplied Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman are one of the competing couples in this year’s Dancing With the Stars NZ

Do we need it? Definitely not. Do we deserve it? One hundred per cent. Dancing with the Stars NZ (Sunday, April 24, 7pm, Three) is back – whether you like it or not. This time, there are two broadcasters (one accomplished, one award-winning), two comedians (laughable), a boxer (tough), a mental health advocate (mind games), an actor (drama) and an Olympic gold medallist (rowing = stiff lower-half). Returning judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup will be joined by James Luck and Lance Savali.

Parental Guidance (Wednesdays, 7.30pm, Three) has raised hackles, sparked controversy and done brisk business across the Tasman. Ten sets of parents sign their children up for a series of challenges designed to evaluate “which parenting style is better”. Are we talking helicopter parenting or tiger parenting? Free-range or routine? Are you familiar with these terms, or are you more of a throw- everything-against-the-wall parent? There’s a chocolate temptation challenge, a no screen-time challenge and an out-of-comfort-zone challenge, all designed to see which child does best. Then, we are showered with pearls of wisdom from a parenting expert.

Supplied Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton headline Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Written and directed by Hugh Laurie and based on a book by Agatha Christie – for many people that’s all the need to know to get on board for a new three-part mini-series. Bobby Jones (Will Poulter) is on the beach minding his own business when he finds Mr Pritchard dying on the rocks and just manages to catch his last words – Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (Tuesdays, from April 19, 8.30pm, SoHo). What does it mean? He and his friend Frankie Derwent (Lucy Boynton) set about solving a mystery riddled with deceit and betrayal. Classic. Laurie also appears as Dr Nicholson and it also features Jim Broadbent and Emma Thompson.

Season one of The Flight Attendant had a lot of fun worming its way out of narrow, narrative cul-de-sacs. A night of consensual carnage in Bangkok led to dire consequences, when our hero Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) woke up next to a dead body. On the run from the starting gun, the storyline sprinted and dodged and double-backed, with constant rising stakes, while managing to keep everything light and funny. It’s based on a novel, but they’ve already diverged from the ending of the book, meaning season two (Sundays, from April 24, 8.30pm, SoHo) could go anywhere. Low investment, high return.

Supplied Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Picking up Oscars this year for Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Wednesday, April 20, 8.30pm, Sky Movies Premiere) is a biographical film starring Jessica Chastain. True story, 1970s America. Tammy Faye married Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) and together they build a televangelist empire, including their own broadcasting network, theme park and huge residential complex (basically a small town). Tammy Faye however failed to keep a close eye on her husband’s business dealings and also found herself at odds with her conservative peers, as the AIDS crisis swept America.

Set in 1856, The World To Come (Saturday, April 23, 8.30pm, Rialto) is a rural romance where a farmer’s wife fancies the farmer’s wife next door. A powerful story about two very different couples, Abigail (Katherine Waterston) and Dyer (Casey Affleck) share a marriage of practicality that’s disrupted by the arrival of the emotionally frank Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) and her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott). It’s written by Ron Hansen (The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford), so if you like slow, visually arresting westerns with heavy themes (and occasional heavy petting) this is for you.

Supplied Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby’s characters get up close and personal in The World to Come.

A police-procedural based on the first of Kate London’s Metropolitan trilogy, The Tower (Sundays, from April 24, 9.35pm, TVNZ 1) starts with two people falling to their deaths from a London residential complex – a police officer and a teenage girl. Gemma Whelan from Game of Thrones and Killing Eve plays the lead investigator in this serious three-parter (not your fun, light type of murder mystery) and is forced to follow clues that point to corruption within the department.

From Monday, April 25, BBC Earth marks Earth Week by showcasing one of their exquisite, groundbreaking documentaries each weeknight. Penguins Meet the Family is a standalone film featuring each of the 18 species of curious bird. Attenborough travels the continents with one episode for each in Seven Worlds, One Planet. Get to know our closest relatives in Primates, Suranne Jones narrates three parts of Life in the Air and Attenborough is back to call it how he sees it in his 2020 film Extinction: The Facts.