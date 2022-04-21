The Ipcress File: Joe Cole's youthful Harry Palmer undermines solid Cold War drama

The Ipcress File is now available to stream on Acorn TV.

REVIEW: Before Messrs Potter and Windsor, there was Harry Palmer.

As originally played by Michael Caine in a trio of movies in the mid-1960s, the disgraced British Sergeant turned spy was a bespectacled, counterpoint to James Bond, whose deliberately downbeat escapades were more gritty than glamorous.

Now The Observer’s former food correspondent Len Deighton’s literary creation, who debuted in print form in 1962, is back in a new six-part adaptation of his first adventure The Ipcress File (now screening on Acorn TV).

Supplied Joe Cole plays The Ipcress File’s Harry Palmer.

READ MORE:

* Jane Seymour channels her rebellious side in Acorn TV drama Harry Wild

* Anne: Acorn's searing, heartrending tale a new Peake for Hillsborough dramas

* Neon's First Lady, Amazon's Outer Range, Apple's Roar amongst April's must see TV

* Harry Wild: Jane Seymour is stunning as an ageing-disgracefully amateur detective



Our initial backdrop is West Berlin in 1963 and Harry (Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole) has developed a reputation for getting things done – whether it’s “sorting” US whisky for the locals, or expediting the general’s dog through quarantine.

However, when his latest covert operation is rumbled just as it is nearing a successful conclusion, he finds himself facing an eight-year stretch at Colchester Military Prison. That is, until the kidnapping of a British nuclear scientist is attributed to a Berlin-based Russian “businessman” whose known associates include a certain Sergeant Palmer.

Supplied Lucy Boynton is a compelling presence as top British spy Jean Courtney.

Cue Colchester’s Prisoner 17315 receiving a visit from Major Dalby (Tom Hollander), the head of a top secret Whitehall security unit. He makes Harry an offer he can’t resist – temporary freedom and the promise of seeking “to improve your conditions”, in exchange for using his “friendship” to ensure the abducted boffin’s safe return.

However, trusting the “very smart, suspicious and nasty man” will co-operate is a huge risk and then there is the potential unreliability of Harry himself, especially when he’s got a suitcase full of cash handily stashed at the Berlin Train Station.

While apparently hewing closer to Deighton’s original book than the famous 1965 cinematic version, this Ipcress File is still very much its own beast.

McMafia director James Watkins and Shallow Grace writer John Hodge do an effective job of creating a sense of space and place (Cold War Berlin) and build the tension nicely in the first episode towards an extremely thrilling and tense finale.

If perhaps predictable casting, Hollander (Baptiste, The Night Manager) is suitably inscrutable as the seemingly always-one-step-ahead Dalby, while Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) is a compelling presence as his top operative Jean Courtney (whose parents think she makes tea for the BBC World Service).

Supplied Tom Hollander is suitably inscrutable as the seemingly always-one-step-ahead Major Dalby.

However, if there’s a weak spot, its Harry himself. While Cole is no slug in the acting and action stakes, he feels like the wrong fit here. Looking like 30 going on 13, this Harry never truly convinces, despite his confident swagger.

It’s a pity because the world built around him definitely has the potential for entertaining and engrossing viewing.

The Ipcress File is now available to stream on Acorn TV.