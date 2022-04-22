Jockey: Authenticity and intimate, this is one of the great horse racing movies

Jockey is now available to rent from Neon, iTunes, GooglePlay and AroVision.

Jockey (M, 94mins) Directed by Clint Bentley ****

Time may finally be catching up with Jackson Silva (Clifton Collins Jr.).

Breaking his back three times hasn’t deterred him from continuing to saddle up, but an issue with his whipping hand is causing him significant discomfort.

Urged by his horses’ doctor that perhaps he should “go see a real one for himself”, Jackson fears what any diagnosis may mean for his already faltering career.

Supplied Clifton Collins Jr. has won plenty of plaudits and awards for his role in Jockey.

Young buck Gabriel Boulliet (Moises Arias) is now dominating the big races and, to Jackson’s surprise and annoyance, eager to assail his elder with a barrage of questions. Then, when the kicker comes, Gabriel claiming to be Jackson’s son, the veteran laughs it off as a joke. “I’m not sure what your mother told you, but that’s in no way possible,” he rages.

As the anger turns to self-loathing and reflection, there’s also suddenly hope. His old friend, trainer Ruth Wilkes (Molly Parker) has decided to take the plunge into horse ownership. Staking her reputation on a yearling nobody wanted – Dido’s Lament – Ruth believes Jackson is just the rider to help unlock its potential. But can he get both himself and Dido’s Lament into competitive shape for a shot at the big time?

Fans of inspiring equine tales like Seabiscuit and Secretariat will lap up director and co-writer Clint Bentley’s debut feature. There’s an authenticity and intimate, almost claustrophobic feel about the cinematography (tight framing and point-of-view shots abound) of the riding, racing and track scenes that really make you feel transported to the centre of the action.

Supplied Fans of inspiring equine tales like Seabiscuit and Secretariat will lap up director and co-writer Clint Bentley’s debut feature Jockey.

Likewise, Bentley and fellow writer Greg Kwedar’s decision to use people they “found” around the racetracks of Phoenix as their supporting cast (a la Jason Reitman’s use of recently redundant salespeople in 2009’s Up in the Air) is a masterstroke, grounding the dialogue and discussions in reality and making Jackson and Ruth’s travails even more poignant.

That’s to take nothing away from Parker (Netflix’s House of Cards and Lost in Space) and Collins Jr (Westworld), those two delivering the performances of their careers, the latter deservedly taking home the Special Jury Award for Best Actor at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Arguably horse racing’s answer to 2008 Mickey Rourke-starrer The Wrestler, Jockey is an emotional ride that builds to a truly intensely focused final few moments that will leave a mark.

