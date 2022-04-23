The Flight Attendant: Neon's Kaley Cuoco-starring thriller is back with a bang

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant is now streaming on Neon and will debut on SoHo at 8.30pm on Sunday, April 24.

REVIEW: Two days away from being one year sober, “life and everything feels pretty great” for Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco).

She’s started dating Marco (Santiago Cabrera), moved from New York to Los Angeles and is still managing to successfully juggle flying with Imperial Atlantic Airlines with her other overseas activities.

However, as the second season of The Flight Attendant (now streaming on Neon and debuting on SoHo on Sunday, April 24 at 8.30pm) begins, Cassie’s “pink cloud” is about to get a lot greyer and darker.

Concerned that she has a habit of getting too involved with her marks, Cassie’s CIA handler Benjamin Berry (Mo McRae) reminds her that she’s a “civilian asset, not an operative” and that any more “incidents” will not be tolerated. Then, en route to her next assignment in Berlin, Cassie is dismayed to find her nemesis Jada (Yasha Jackson) is lead on the flight – and she won’t tolerate any “shenanigans”. “I’m striving to be infractionless,” Cassie chirrups.

However, once at the hotel, she ignores all advice and sidles up to her mark at the bar, but not before literally bumping into some passengers from the flight.

“I used to be the life of every party,” she teases, as the pair hit it off, and she then attempts to find from reception what room he’s staying in. While noting the staff member’s observation that she’s “his type” as odd, Cassie thinks nothing of it until she observes him having a close encounter with a woman who looks exactly like her (right down to her distinctive tattoo) from her room across the street.

Although confused, Cassie isn’t given much time to process this, as she first stares straight into the eyes of a surveillance team in the room above her quarry, then, once back down on the street, watches in horror as his car explodes.

Supplied Kaley Cuoco is The Flight Attendant.

Knocked off her feet – and out – when Cassie comes to, she weirdly finds her room key no longer works. Able to gain access with the assistance of the friendly maid, she’s unnerved to find only her work uniform – the rest of her luggage is gone. Rushing to reception, she’s greeted with the confounding news that she has already checked out – via phone.

Based on Christopher A. Bohjalian’s book of the same name, the first season of The Flight Attendant was a slick, stylish, pitch black comedy that hooked viewers early and boasted more than enough intrigue and mystery in its eight-parts to ensure its bingeworthiness.

Supplied Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden finds herself in over her head again in the second season of The Flight Attendant.

Season 2 – initially at least – appears to double down on this, presenting us with a seemingly “brand new” Cassie, but one who quickly finds herself embroiled in another noir-esque mystery that doesn’t – prima facie – appear to have easy answers. Appearing to revel in her lead role, Cuoco is revelation, her complex, complicated – and sometimes contrary – Cassie light years away from The Big Bang Theory’s Penny Hofstadter.

Then there’s The Flight Attendant’s now trademark eye-catching look and style, which is most definitely back with a bang. From the Saul Bass/Bond-esque animated opening titles to the regular use of split-screens, there’s still a swagger about Flight Attendant that disarms the viewer and draws you into Cassie’s world.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant is now available to stream on Neon. It will also debut on SoHo at 8.30pm on Sunday, April 24.