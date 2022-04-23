Disturbia at 15: Shia LaBeouf has never been better than in this teen Rear Window

Disturbia is now available to stream on iTunes, YouTube and GooglePlay.

Disturbia (M, 105mins) Directed by DJ Caruso ****

A moment's inattention has cost Kale (Shia LaBeouf) the life of his father and, ultimately, his freedom.

Struggling to come to terms with his role in the fatal car crash, the teen has spent the last 10 months constantly getting into trouble, culminating in punching the lights out of his Spanish teacher.

Spared juvenile detention, Kale instead becomes a prisoner in his own home, an ankle bracelet confining him to within 30m of his front door. Worse still, Kale's mum, Julie (Carrie-Anne Moss), has "turned into the warden from Shawshank" and cancelled his X-Box Live and iTunes memberships.

READ MORE:

* The Batman: Ranking the previous live-action Batman movies: From worst to best

* Ranking the five non-Marvel Spider-Man movies (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Michael Keaton performances (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Christian Slater performances (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Ethan Hawke movies (and where you can watch them)



So after eating, watching trash TV and building a tower of Twinkies, Kale finds chronic boredom kicks in.

Taking to looking out at the world around him, he discovers all his neighbours appear to have some kind of eccentricities or secrets.

But then he thinks he may have found something far more disturbing: a car being sought in connection with a spate of women disappearing appears to be housed on a neighbouring property.

Is this real, or Kale's stir-crazy paranoia deluding him?

Supplied Disturbia is a taut thriller that's a cut above the usual teenage slasher fare, both from now and back in 2007 when it debuted.

Essentially an update of Hitchcock's Rear Window (with a hint of Psycho thrown in for good measure) for the hi-tech noughties, even viewed 15 years after its debut, Disturbia is a taut thriller that's a cut above the usual teenage slasher fare.

That's largely thanks to an excellent script from Carl Ellsworth (Red Eye) and Christopher Landon (Another Day in Paradise), which boasts engaging characters, some clever misdirection and plenty of action.

Director D.J. Caruso (Taking Lives) also does a good job of keeping the tension high with his mix of point-of-view shots, hand-held and handicam footage helping the audience to feel part of the voyeurism.

If there's a bum note it's the overuse of gadgets – Apple and Microsoft might feel well pleased, but it gets close to extreme product placement at some points.

Supplied Director D.J. Caruso does a good job of keeping the tension high in Disturbia, with his mix of point-of-view shots, hand-held and handicam footage helping the audience to feel part of the voyeurism.

Fortunately, the same can't be said for Geoff Zanelli's (The Grudge 2) haunting and surprisingly sweet score, which, coupled with a well-thought out soundtrack that includes Afroman, Louque and Minnie Riperton, adds greatly to the film's spirited swagger.

One of Hollywood's hottest young stars back in 2007, LaBeouf did his leading man potential no harm here, while former-model Sarah Roemer (The Grudge 2) added to her teen scream-queen reputation.

Like most successful thrillers though, the key is the bad guy (think of Cape Fear, Seven, The Silence of the Lambs) and the softly spoken David Morse (St Elsewhere, House) with his quiet menace, creepy angular features and Lecter-esque hair, delivers chills in spades.

Disturbia is now available to stream on iTunes, YouTube and GooglePlay.