There are very talented chefs on Snack Masters NZ - shame they're wasted

Kimberley Crossman and Tom Sainsbury host Snack Masters, the new local series in which chefs try to recreate popular snacks.

*Emily Brookes is Stuff’s Food editor

OPINION: In 2008, New York chain Momofuku expanded into desserts with Momofuku Milk Bar. The star dish of that restaurant, the one that made it famous, was the Cereal Milk, which turned the flavour of the very last, sugar-and-cornflake infused milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl into a base for ice creams, pannacottas, and other creamy desserts.

The genius of Cereal Milk is that it takes a low-brow, familiar food and spins it into something fresh and unexpected. It’s the brainchild of Christina Tosi​, a French-trained patisserie chef. Most children over the age of 3 can make cereal milk at home, but for Cereal Milk, you need a professional.

TVNZ 2’s new entertainment show Snack Masters NZ features some of New Zealand’s most exciting young chefs: Gochu owner-operator Jason Kim, Cazador’s Dariush Lolaiy, Sugar Flour founder Maxine Schechter, Hugo’s head chef Alfie Ingham, Ghost Street’s, Nathan Houpapa, and Daphne’s, Anna Weir – the list goes on (of course there are exciting chefs and restaurants outside of Auckland too, but shooting constraints mean most of Snack Masters’ talent is Auckland-based).

Supplied Can Dariush Lolaiy or Ganesh Raj replicate a Tip Top Trumpet? I’m not sure I care.

If you asked me to name the chefs who were setting the standard for New Zealand restaurants right now, many of these people would be on my list. They are highly skilled and wonderfully creative.

Which is why they’re so wasted on Snack Masters.

The premise of the show, based on the British series of the same name, is simple: Two trained chefs compete to see who can most accurately replicate an iconic and beloved Kiwi snack food, like Trumpets, Toffee Pops, KFC chicken or a Macca’s Big Mac.

In each episode, Kimberley Crossman hangs out with the chefs as they and a partner retro-engineer the snack while co-host and jewel in TVNZ’s comedic crown Tom Sainsbury (please go watch Dead. Please. It’s so good.) goes to the factory to find out how they’re really made.

That, for me, is the most intriguing part of the show, the segments where I really learn something. I’d pretty happily watch a half-hour show in which Sainsbury goes behind the scenes of a different snack food every week.

Sure, it’s not uninteresting to watch the chefs trying to figure out how to capture a very specific and familiar flavour or texture. But it’s also frustrating. Ultimately, I just don’t particularly care whether meat and game expert Lolaiy can make a Trumpet or if Kim – whose chef’s choice menu of Korean food at Gochu is easily one of the best meals I’ve had in the last year – can produce a crumpet that tastes like a packaged one.

Supplied Kim Crossman and Tom Sainsbury host Snack Masters NZ.

I can buy a Big Ben pie for a few dollars at the service station if I want one, and if that’s what I want I’ll love it. But if I ordered a pie from the menu at Hugo’s I certainly wouldn’t expect Ingham, tasked with replicating a Big Ben on this show, to serve me something like that.

In the final segment of Snack Masters three judges, senior employees at the companies that make the snack foods, decide which of the chefs has come closest to replicating the real thing. The point that mass-produced food require its own level of skill and expertise is one worth making.

But I’d rather see the talented chefs featured on the show doing what they do best: innovating and creating, rather than copying. As Momofuku’s Cereal Milk shows us, we love it when gifted chefs put their own spins on known-and-loved foods.

With Snack Masters, TVNZ has assembled an impressive array of talent. Next time, I’d love to see them get a chance to show us what they can really do.

Snack Masters NZ airs Wednesdays, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and streams at TVNZ OnDemand.