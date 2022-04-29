1883: Amazon's visceral, violent Yellowstone prequel presents an even wilder west

REVIEW: “Nothing had prepared me. No books, no teachers, not even my parents. I had heard 1000 stories, but none could describe this place. Some call it the American Desert, others the Great Plains. To know it, you must walk it, bleed into its dirt, drown in its rivers. It is hell – and there are demons everywhere.”

Coupled with haunting, harrowing imagery, Elsa Dutton’s (Isabel May) opening monologue sets the scene for Taylor Sheridan’s 10-part prequel to his mega-popular modern western Yellowstone. As the title suggests, 1883’s (now streaming on Amazon Prime Video) setting is America’s Gilded Age, albeit one far removed from the hustle and bustles of Manhattan, as depicted by Julian Fellowes earlier this year. Instead, our journey begins in “Hell’s half-acre” Fort Worth, Texas.

Having already narrowly escaped an attempt on his life while on the road, James Dutton (Tim McGraw, playing the great-great-grandfather of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton) hits town to await the arrival of the rest of his family on the train from Tennessee. As he passes the various elixirs and scalps for sale and sidesteps an altercation, he politely asks a local, “what’s the rule on firearms in this town?”

“This place will pick you apart if you haven’t got one.”

Within seconds, someone has made off with Dutton’s wallet, a situation revolved, after an initial case of mistaken identity, with an accurate shot and a touch of mob justice.

Observing all this is former Union Army captain Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott). Noting that “he’s going to pick a fight he can’t win before too long”, Brennan believes Dutton would be perfect to help him lead a wagon train of new immigrants to Oregon. Under-skilled and under-prepared, they need protection from the dangers that lie in wait out west and, with Brennan battling demons of his own, he knows additional muscle is required.

Supplied 1883 boasts an explosive opening and doesn’t let up, Isabel May’s turn as Elsa Dutton one of the show’s real highlights.

However, Dutton rebuffs Brennan’s initial offer. “I’m worried enough about my own family to be worrying about somebody else’s,” he reasons. That is until Elsa is accosted in her hotel room by a drunken thug and only saved from a potential rape by her father’s gun-assisted intervention.

Now, while he still refuses to be in Brennan’s employ, he’s more than happy to join forces for mutual protection.

Supplied Sam Elliott gets all the grace notes and delivers the most powerful performance in 1883.

Shorn of Yellowstone’s modern day mores and unavoidable comparisons to Dallas, 1883 actually might just emerge as the stronger show. As he’s shown time and again in movies like Hell or High Water, Sicario and Wind River, showrunner Sheridan has a terrific way of being able to evoke a sense of space and place in his storytelling, as well as attracting impressive acting ensembles and giving them plenty of dramatic meat to get their teeth into. Visceral and violent, here you can almost taste the dust and smell the dirt.

And you can bet your life there will be plenty of deception and double-crossing on offer, as well as tension, territorial battles and ten-gallon hats, before the wagon train either reaches its destination – or a far more untimely end.

Supplied In 1883, Tim McGraw plays James Dutton, the great-great-grandfather of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton.

Although country singer McGraw might make for an appealingly rugged lead, it’s Elliott who gets all the grace notes and delivers the most powerful performance. He might not be too popular in this neck of the woods for his initial thoughts on the NZ-shot The Power of the Dog, but there’s no denying this is one of his most nuanced and poignant turns (as well as providing the majority of show’s sprinklings of dry, dark humour).

Young Sheldon’s May is also impressive, lighting up every scene that she’s in, while eagle-eyed viewers should also keep a look out for cameos from Tom Hanks, Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene and Sheridan himself throughout the season.

1883 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.