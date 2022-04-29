Aroha Nui: Say I Do: TVNZ's Māori marriage celebrant series a charming watch

New local series Aroha Nui: Say I Do follows Māori marriage celebrants as they marry couples around Aotearoa.

Aroha Nui: Say I Do

New Zealand is big on love as a country, so it’s not surprising that a homegrown show about Māori marriage celebrants has hit our screens.

Each week, Aroha Nui: Say I Do feature a different Māori celebrant and follows their process as they prepare to officiate the wedding of a couple who have agreed to share their big day (and the lead up) with Aotearoa.

It’s a simple, but effective premise, highlighting the celebrant’s reasons for doing what they do and the cultural desire by many to incorporate tradition – and often language – on their big day.

Forget ladies of a certain age in big flowery hats, the celebrants in Aroha Nui: Say I Do are as real as the people they marry. Like the young bilingual husband-and-wife duo from Papamoa, juggling work as a Police physical education officer and occupational therapist, parenting their young son and uniting people in marriage.

If I have one quibble, it’s the narration. Its delivery is cheesy at times, forced and at odds with the natural feel of the show. It distracted me – and not in a good way – but that’s minor. There are gowns and rings, vows and giggles with the odd mishap and more than a few choked-back tears. Love: it’s a beautiful thing.

Supplied Aroha Nui: Say I Do highlights the celebrant’s reasons for doing what they do and the cultural desire by many to incorporate tradition – and often language - on their big day.

READ MORE:

* Why Dai Henwood is loving Lego Masters NZ

* Poppy star looks for love in new reality dating show

* The Tower: Game of Thrones star helps lift TVNZ's latest Line of Duty clone

* Local series Aroha Nui: Say I Do celebrates Māori marriage traditions



HISTORY Six is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

Six

At first glance, this looks a lot like Seal Team. While there are similarities (large, buff men sent to hot, sweaty places to fight bad guys who are always brown or black), I was surprised at the definitive stance this takes when representing US counter-terrorism activities overseas.

Forget “tough men making tough decisions” and dealing with the trauma later; Six shows men choosing to do things they know are wrong, like scalping-the-dead-and-dying wrong. Shooting-civilians-they-suspect-to-be-enemy-sympathisers wrong. Killing-civilians-because-it’s-easier-than-ascertaining-the-risk-they-pose wrong. It’s morally reprehensible behaviour, and Seal Team Six commander Richard Rip Taggart (Walter Goggins) leads the way. Forget burly, built and glistening with sweat; Goggins plays him wiry, slightly crazed and with an unwavering belief in his own judgement.

Jump forward three years and Rip –working private security in Nigeria – has been taken hostage with 12 schoolgirls and their teacher by Boko Haram. When word leaks that he’s an ex-Seal, his old team is deployed to rescue him. Easier said than done.

In Six, like in real life, people are complicated. It's refreshing to see a real commitment to character development inside and outside the wire. So many of these shows just concentrate on the action. Six makes a solid effort at writing real female characters for the men to play off; and tries hard to tap into the reality that what these guys do for a living (kill people in secret), a job that is poorly paid and has to be kept secret from everyone they love.

Season one is better than season two, though the second season features fighting against Russian forces using strategy and techniques currently on display Ukraine.

COMEDY CENTRAL UK Guessable is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

Guessable

Another month, another quiz show: this week it’s a series hosted by British comedian Sara Pascoe. Straight away something new – only two people I can definitively name on stage (Pascoe & Alan Davies). I sort of recognise another two, but that’s it.

With so many British quiz shows sharing the same guest comedian roster week after week, this was a refreshing change. Well, it could have been. The theme of the show is guessing what – or who – is in a box. Every round has the same goal, just different ways of delivering the clues.

However, both teams don’t always get to play the same method, which is frustrating, because by the time people (including the players) understand the weird rules, the round is wrapping up – and it's on to the next confusing game. And did I mention that the correct answers from every round help solve the overall who’s-your-daddy mega-show puzzle? Beyond painful. Relatively safe guess I won’t be watching it again.

BYUTV The Canterville Ghost is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Canterville Ghost

Produced by the BBC, this contemporary adaptation of Oscar Wilde easily ticks the boxes for light comedy and family entertainment.

Hiram Otis is an American father, husband and tech billionaire. Having always wanted to trace his lineage, he decides with his psychoanalyst wife to move their twin teen boys to the UK when they get a chance to buy the historic estate that once belonged to his ancestors. His daughter, who just dropped out of her final year at Harvard Law School, also moves with them.

Buying the Canterville estate from a neighbouring aristocratic family long on titles, but short on money, the Americans quickly set noses out of joint with their egalitarian take on English life: giving away land access and water rights to the local Romany and anonymously doing good deeds around the village.

Greeting Sir Simon de Canterville, the ghost that haunts their new home, with both scientific and psychological investigation, only their daughter manages to befriend him. Deducing that local legend is incorrect, the horrific act Sir Simon is said to have committed and his demise afterwards, she wonders what else people got wrong. Is it too late to correct the mistake?

With missing treasure, star-crossed lovers, family feuds and some historical religious intolerance chucked in; The Canterville Ghost asks if family is what you’re born into, or what you create. (And yes, that is Anthony “Giles from Buffy” Head in a horrible wig as Sir Simon. You’re welcome.)