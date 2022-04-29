Downton Abbey: A New Era: A solid cinematic victory lap for the beloved series

Downton Abbey: A New Era Directed by Simon Curtis ***½

Julian Fellowes is fond of a classical allusion.

Towards the end of Downton Abbey: A New Era, the screenwriter even manages to wedge a great slab of King Lear into the perma-scowl of Carson the butler, as played by the terrific Jim Carter, who – oh, that's right – once appeared in an adaptation of Lear with Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

It's just the sort of gag that Fellowes is prone to – in-jokey, one for the luvvies, but also well written and perfectly delivered.

Which kind of sums up Downton Abbey for me, with its soft-pedalled determination to not let anything – the Titanic disaster, the Great War, the Spanish Flu, or a working class uprising, disrupt its central tenet – that as long as the toffs are benevolent, foreigners are gently mocked and everyone knows their place, then the sun will still come up in the morning.

The year is 1928. We know this because Fellowes, in an even more egregious example of reference-dropping, manages to include the information that Abel Gance's Napoleon has been in cinemas the year before.

We learn this via an ambitious filmmaker, who is asking to use the titular pile as a location for his latest project. Filming will involve a crew taking over the house, movie stars moving in and the downstairs staff collectively swooning that such grandeur and proximity to fame should be coming to stay so near their 'umble abodes.

Supplied Penelope Wilton and Dame Maggie Smith are back for what appears to be the final time in Downton Abbey: A New Age.

Luckily for half the cast, the news has also arrived that the Countess (Maggie Smith, still the collapsing star around which the entire Downton galaxy revolves) has been left a villa on the French south coast – and that the Earl (Hugh Bonneville) and immediate family must immediately high-tail it to the Cote d'Azur to inspect the house and to find out exactly why a French nobleman who knew the Countess for only a week, 64 years ago, should have left her such a grand bequest. Could there be something about the Earl's paternity that the old Countess has been keeping to herself all of these years?

Downton Abbey: A New Era plays like two pretty decent storylines from the show, welded together. The film-making shenanigans at the house allow the cast and writers to have all sorts of japes sending themselves and the industry up something rotten. A side-plot on how “the talkies” ended the careers of so many silent-era actors and directors is, admittedly, pretty well done.

While the possibility of a great lost love for the Countess, allows Smith a few lines and moments worthy of the swan-song this film represents.

Supplied The film-making shenanigans at the house allow the Downton Abbey: A New Era cast and writers to have all sorts of japes sending themselves and the industry up something rotten.

And make no mistake – unless some bloody fool decides to launch a prequel series, this film is definitely here to put a bow on the entire franchise. We never say die – especially not with the sort of box-office these films can still command - but by the end of A New Era, there are not many loose ends left to weave a new narrative from.

All the familiar faces are wheeled out for their moment in the sun, with guest players Dominic West and Laura Haddock as the visiting “stars”. And the fabulous Nathalie Baye (Call My Agent) giving as good as she gets as the Countess' very French counterpart and rival en amour.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is exactly the warm-hearted, daft and tirelessly eager-to-please film it needed to be. As a victory lap for a slender idea that didn't drop the ball across six series and two films, it seems well-deserved.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is now screening in cinemas nationwide.