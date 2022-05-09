‘I have nowhere to go but down’: Jean Smart revels in her newfound TV reign

A cursory search of the internet to measure the reaction to the edgy comedy series Hacks – from television critics and audience alike – turns up an intense wave of love.

“Jean Smart is hitting her stride”, “Jean Smart is having a moment”, “Jean Smart slays” ... if we could but hear it, the electronic applause would be deafening.

According to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks reviews of television programmes and films from major publications, Hacks is running at 100 per cent. That means, in simple terms, that the show is yet to find a prominent television critic who dislikes it, a rare prize in television where differences of opinion are not in short supply.

“Well Michael,” actress Jean Smart begins with a dry, heavy tone and an arched eyebrow, “It does mean I have nowhere to go but down.” She’s brutal, like a perfumed boxing glove, but in a way she’s also right. Critical acclaim is just one of the double-edged swords that Hollywood throws at its stars.

A moment later, however, Smart is less serious. She smiles warmly. There is a twinkle in her eye, the same one that makes her on-screen alter-ego Deborah Vance the reigning queen of the retort.

“I’m enjoying the heck out of it,” Smart says. “I don’t have any bad reviews that stick in my head. I don’t think I’ve had too many, touch wood, I don’t remember. Unless someone sticks a really good one under my nose, I try not to read them.”

Supplied Jean Smart stars as stand-up legend Deborah Vance in Hacks.

It’s a lesson this particular Hollywood actress learned young, when she appeared on the New York stage with legendary actress Nancy Marchand – remembered largely as a dramatic actress, thanks to The Sopranos, but in truth a wildly funny woman in films such as the 1994 remake of Sabrina.

A member of the crew made the mistake of showing Marchand a glowing review, and Marchand’s reaction has stayed with Smart ever since. “Bless his heart, he congratulated Ms Marchand on her amazing review in The New York Times and she let him have it. ‘Like I give a damn? Why would I care what they say about what I do? I don’t tell them how they do at their job’.”

“I was young then and that made an impression on me and, I thought, she’s right to a certain extent,” Smart adds. That said, she says, critics are a more educated audience in that they see everything on television. “Whether they like it or not. When they like your show that’s a real compliment,” Smart says.

Supplied Comedy legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart, right) meets millennial writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in Hacks.

Hacks (which makes its New Zealand debut on TVNZ OnDemand on May 12) is the story of Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian with a Las Vegas residency who is struggling to stay at the top of her game. In danger of losing her all-powerful slot in Sin City, she is handed, against her will, young LA comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Daniels herself is reeling from LA’s “cancel culture” – that is, she has been cancelled – and she has taken the gig in desperation. Unsurprisingly, sparks fly.

But like all great comedies, there is more going on than mere punchlines. Hacks is about growing old and staying relevant, ego, success, failure and forgiveness. It’s about mothers and daughters. But it’s also about two women slowly coming to terms with themselves, and each other, at wildly different points in their lives.

In the hands of a less experienced actress, Deborah Vance might have been a one-note harridan. But Smart, whose body of work goes from naive Charlene Frazier Stillfield on Designing Women to unstable first lady Martha Logan on 24, gives her emotional substance and complex humanity.

Smart says she knew the moment she started reading the pilot script – written by show creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky – that the project would sparkle. “If I could have sat down and made a list of what I wanted in my next project, it ticked every box. Plus, it sounded like an enormous amount of fun,” Smart says.

Supplied Jeant Smart says she knew the moment she started reading the pilot script – written by show creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky – that Hacks would sparkle.

The show’s success when it debuted in the US last year also capped off a complex 2021 for Smart, who saw two pieces of her best work – Hacks and another HBO series, Mare of Easttown – launch to great acclaim. At the same time, that April, her husband of 34 years, actor Richard Gilliland, passed away. We do not discuss her personal life in detail, but, as we talk, his framed photo sits nearby.

For Smart, the immediate and obvious touchstone for Vance is Joan Rivers who, like Vance, was a wildly successful touring comedian with a pioneering prime-time talk show, but there are also shades of other comedy legends, such as Lucille Ball and Phyllis Diller, Rita Rudner and Kathy Griffin.

In a sense, Smart says, Deborah Vance is all of them, and none of them at the same time. She is also born from a grain of Smart’s own personality. “I wanted her to be a unique creation because every comedian is so unique, I would never want to try to do an impression of Joan Rivers or Roseanne Barr or anybody,” she says. “It’s got to be something that sort of comes from me, otherwise I don’t think it would ring true.”

Hacks begins streaming on TVNZ OnDemand on May 12.