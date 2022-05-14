Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland: Welcome to the most hilarious travel show on TV

REVIEW: Move over Travel Man, the crown of TV’s funniest geographical adventure show may have just shifted to two queens in a campervan.

Eighty-year-old provocateur Miriam Margolyes and 56-year-old acting bon vivant Alan Cumming may initially seem like an unlikely pairing for consistently mirthsome banter, but within a few minutes of the opening episode of Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland (which debuts on Sky TV’s Living Channel on May 14 at 7.30pm) you’ll be hard pressed to suppress the meatiest of laughs.

Each taking turns to be in charge of the itinerary, the duo traverse the highlands and lowlands of their youth, reminiscing and rediscovering those places that have a special place in their heart. For the self-confessed “tart from the slums” Margolyes, that means visiting the Glaswegian street where her Jewish family first lived in Scotland and going back to the little village of Fordyce, where she had a memorable experience making 1980 drama series The Lost Tribe.

Waiting for them there is fellow actor Bill Paterson, who, despite being four years younger than Margolyes, played her father. Taking a literal trip down memory lane (Margolyes aided by a wheelchair, which she boastingly says means, “we can go as far as we like…as the actress said to the bishop”) both she and Paterson light up as they share tales from the set and delight in how the village is in a much better state now, than when they left it.

READ MORE:

* The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe: The wild, darkly comedic true crime drama hits TVNZ

* Ghosts: Kiwi Rose McIver shines, but TVNZ should have hung onto British original

* Tom Allen's chaotic Quizness has us asking, what happened to the great British quiz?

* Disney's Obi-Wan, Netflix's Lincoln Lawyer, Amazon's Serpent among May's must see TV

* Princess Di, Sinead O'Connor docos among Sundance 2022's best we can't wait to see



Cumming meanwhile investigates his potential links to royalty at Cawdor Castle (a place made famous by one particular 17th century “Scottish play”), confronts painful tween and teenage memories at his childhood home of Panmure Estate and can’t resist taking Margolyes to the tartan specialists he has invested in. Proudly showing her the “Aliam” colour combination he had especially created for their adventures, she snatches at the blanket that is her gift.

“I’ll kill anyone who tries to take it away from me,” she stares down the camera with a steely smile.

Supplied Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes team up for Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland.

Known for such painfully honest candour, which makes the Shakespearian specialist such a popular guest on talk shows like Graham Norton, Margolyes is in full flight here, egged on by the mischievous Cumming.

There’s a lot of discussion about her high-fibre diet and how that may impact on their onboard toilet and she has him and the entire crew in stitches as a discussion about driving leads to the blurted out revelation that, “my knickers fell off the first time I took my driving test”. Even an explanation involving how it was elastic failure before she even got in the car that caused it fails to quell the gales of laughter, especially as Margolyes recalls “feeling the soft rustle” of them falling to the ground.

Supplied Miriam Margolyes is fine form and more than happy to get up close and personal with the locals on Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland.

As they encounter an eclectic ensemble of Scottish characters, both provide warm company for each other and the viewer, even if you’re never quite sure what probing question, accusation or observation, particularly Margolyes, might pose next.

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland debuts on Sky TV’s Living Channel on May 14 at 7.30pm.