Friends no more: Why is TVNZ playing Big Brother with Kiwis' teatime routines?

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch

OPINION: It’s arguably TVNZ’s most controversial programming decision in almost a decade.

Yes, not since the state broadcaster outraged rest home residents with an attempt to reschedule Coronation Street into a 5.25pm slot in 2011 has there been such a potential upset to Kiwi tea-time routines. That resulted in a petition, a Facebook page, claims of elder abuse and an embarassing backdown after just a few weeks.

Parents, prepare for outrage from your tweens and teens on Wednesday evening, those in charge of the cooking, start looking for an alternative soundtrack to your labours (personally I suggest MTV’s ‘80s channel, but that doesn’t always meet with universal agreement), for no longer will The Simpsons, Friends and The Big Bang Theory be occupying the 5pm to 6.30pm block three nights of the week. A generation of kids now hooked on the ‘90s/noughties misadventures of Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel and Phoebe will have to go wait a little longer to see if the first two actually make it to the altar, while young fans of the other two shows will have to find their fix elsewhere.

In their place on a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights for the next couple of months? The latest season of long-running, controversial reality series Big Brother Australia.

For those lucky enough to be unfamiliar with the conceit, it’s essentially a real-life version of The Truman Show, although, in truth, it usually becomes more like a less sandy version of Love Island.

A group of disparate personalities – 21 aged between 22 and 52 apparently this time around (although only 11 at the outset) – are cut off from the outside world in a custom-built house (this one is allegedly situated in Sydney’s Olympic Park) fitted with cameras and microphones recording their every move for 24 hours a day, seven days a week – for potentially 62 days!

Supplied TVNZ 2 is replacing beloved sitcom staples The Big Bang Theory, The Simpsons and Friends with Big Brother Australia three weeknights a week from Wednesday.

While it’s no longer the wall-to-wall, near-live experience it once was (this season was recorded late last year), for me, it still sits somewhere between watching paint dry and a particularly lame instalment of Paranormal Activity. And quite why, when we’ve all been stuck at home – in bubbles – at various points during the past two years, we would want to watch others volunteer for a similar situation, but with a group of potentially highly irritating strangers, is beyond me. Schadenfreude is surely the only motivation to tune in.

Episodes also usually contain decidedly adult content, as contestants drink, hook up and generally manipulate one another. Yes, all three of the aged shows it is replacing are not without their awkward-question raising discussions, or seriously outdated attitudes (Friends is full of homophobia and sexism), but running this straight after TVNZ’s modern day version of After School – The Feed – just feels wrong –and irresponsible. Do they not remember the chorus of disapproval when they dared to air their own lurve-filled reality show Heartbreak Island at 7.30pm?

Supplied When we’ve all been stuck at home in our own bubbles at certain points over the past two years, the appeal of Big Brother Australia seems even less than usual.

Even the Australians aren’t airing this before THAT timeslot. And why is it even taking up linear broadcast time at all? Last season played out quite happily on TVNZ OnDemand only, where its fan base could easily access it whenever they liked.

As big a threat as Three’s rival reality series Gold Rush clearly poses in the “hotly contested” 5pm timeslot, this feels like a desperate move from a channel that’s increasingly lost its identity (and even, inexplicably, Neighbours), one that should be met with contempt and protest by Kiwi families up and down Aotearoa.