Eight great Claire Danes performances (and where you can watch them)

From the complicated Carrie Mathison to classic characters like Beth March and Shakespeare's Juliet, she's has proved to be versatile and compelling.

A Hollywood star while still a teenager, Claire Danes has become one of the most decorated actors of her generation.

A winner of three Emmys, four Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, she made the leap from movies to TV more than 10 years ago and hasn’t really looked back.

Now back on screen in Apple TV+’s superb Victorian drama The Essex Serpent, Danes delivers a luminous turn as the inquisitive and determined Cora Seaborne.

To celebrate, Stuff to Watch has taken a look back over the now 43-year-old’s career so far and come up with our favourite performances from the New York-born Danes (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Long-running TV series Homeland, William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines feature some of Claire Danes’ finest performances.

Supplied Claire Danes played Carrie Mathison for eight seasons on Homeland.

Homeland (Disney+)

The double-Emmy-winning role that defines Danes for many viewers.

Over the course of almost a decade and eight seasons, she essayed the brilliant, but troubled Carrie Mathison, a bipolar CIA operative attempting to stave off various terrorist threats to America and the global peace – with varying degrees of success.

“A character who…has been one of television's all-time greats,” wrote The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy.

Supplied Meet the March sisters, from left, Beth (Claire Danes), Meg (Trini Alvarado), Jo (Winona Ryder) and Amy (Kirsten Dunst).

Little Women (YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes)

Before Greta Gerwig’s recent Oscar-winning adaptation of Louisa May Allcott’s beloved 1868 novel, there was this equally star-studded 1994 version helmed by Australian Gillian Armstrong.

Starring alongside Kirsten Dunst, Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Trini Alvarado, Danes shone as the ill-fated Beth March.

“Alcott's sense, sensibility and sentiment find new life in this handcrafted valentine,” wrote Newsweek’s David Ansen.

Supplied Claire Danes won an army of admirers for her role as Angela Chase on My So Called Life.

My So Called Life (Disney+)

Still fondly remembered as one of the most under-rated shows of its time, Danes delivered a standout turn in this short-lived 1994 series. She plays Angela Chase, a 15-year-old girl attempting to navigate a path through the perils of high school, friends, guys and parents.

“[Angela] Chase became the voice of a generation filled with angst and uncertainty, and the show's influence is one still felt today,” wrote The Daily Telegraph's Chris Taylor.

Supplied Claire Danes plays abused wife Kelly Riker in The Rainmaker.

The Rainmaker (YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes)

One of the less heralded of the plethora of John Grisham-penned legal dramas that plagued Hollywood in the ‘90s, this 1997 Francis Ford Coppola-directed tale focuses on newly minted attorney Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon) who teams up with Danny DeVito’s paralegal Deck Shiflet to take on an insurance company who are refusing to cover a woman’s dying son. Danes plays an abused wife who Baylor becomes romantically entangled with.

“Damon and Danes are fabulous together,” wrote Flick Filosopher’s MaryAnn Johanson.

Supplied Claire Danes starred opposite Charlie Cox in Stardust.

Stardust (GooglePlay, iTunes)

The noughties answer to The Princess Bride, Matthew Vaughn’s 2007 fantasy sees Tristan (Charlie Cox) venture into the realm of fairies to retrieve what he believes to be a fallen star, but is actually a woman named Yvaine (Danes). Based on the 1999 novel by Neil Gaiman.

“Stardust boasts a stellar cast, even in the smallest roles, and they play their parts with gusto. [It] has a sense of whimsy and quirky humour missing from many fantasy hits,” wrote The Oklahoman’s Brandy McDonnell.

Supplied Claire Danes won plenty of plaudits and awards for her performance as Temple Grandin.

Temple Grandin (DVD from Aro Video, Alice’s)

Danes rightly won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing the eponymous autistic animal husbandry expert in this compelling 2010 biopic. Her innovations revolutionized practices for the humane handling of livestock on cattle ranches and in slaughterhouses.

“It is, of course, the kind of role that is notoriously awardable... But there is real nuance here too, in the way that Danes shows you Grandin's increasing ability to manage her own panic and uncertainty,” wrote The Independent’s Tom Sutcliffe.

Supplied Claire Danes takes matters into her own hands as Kate Brewster in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (Amazon Prime Video)

While a definite drop in quality from 1991’s magnificent Judgment Day, there’s actually a lot to love about Jonathan Mostow’s excellent 2003 three-quel.

Danes is superb as smart and feisty veterinarian Kate Brewster, as she and Nick Stahl’s John Connor attempt to thwart Skynet’s plans for a nuclear attack. It all builds to one of the most gripping and shocking endings of the noughties.

Clare Danes starred opposite Leonardo Di Caprio in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (Disney+)

Updating the bard’s classic text for the MTV generation in 1996, Australian director Baz Luhrmann added modern meanings to the tale of star-crossed lovers (played by Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio) and backed the poetry up with a cadre of especially written evocative songs by artists such as Radiohead, The Cardigans and Kym Mazelle.

“Luhrmann and his two bright angels have shaken up a 400-year-old play without losing its touching, poetic innocence,” wrote Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers.