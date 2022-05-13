Gone by Monday: 8 Mile, Inside Man among seven superb movies about to leave Netflix

You've only got the next couple of days to check out a range of flicks including Oscar-winning dramas, a star-studded heist and Scarlett Johansson kicking butt.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix – everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms – there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your weekend viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of seven superb movies that won’t be around come Monday morning – so catch them while you can.

Supplied The Dressmaker, Lucy and Brokeback Mountain are among the terrific movies leaving Netflix after this weekend.

Supplied Heath Ledge and Jake Gyllenhaal played star-crossed lovers in Brokeback Mountain.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams star in Ang Lee’s haunting, heartbreaking, Oscar-winning drama about a forbidden and secretive relationship between two cowboys.

"This film is determined to involve us in the naturalness and even inevitability of its epic, complicated love story, " wrote Los Angeles Times' Kenneth Turan.

supplied Kate Winslet is The Dressmaker.

Revelling in a deliciously acerbic part, Kate Winslet also rocks a succession of eye-catching and heart-stopping frocks in this deliciously dark Aussie black comedy. She plays Myrtle "Tilly" Dunnage, a woman who has returned to the small town that once shunned her, armed with impressive dressmaking credentials and with designs on revenge.

The impressive ensemble supporting her includes Liam Hemsworth, Judy Davis, Hugo Weaving, Rebecca Gibney and Sarah Snook.

Supplied Brittany Murphy stars opposite Eminem in 8 Mile.

8 Mile (2002)

It’s hard to believe that this gritty drama is now 20-years-old.

Based partly on the exploits of its star, Detroit-raised rapper Eminem, the cast also includes Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie and Kim Basinger. While the rap battles and hit song Lose Yourself are the undoubted highlights, there are also plenty of other moments to savour.

Supplied Alicia Vikander delivers a fabulous performance in Ex Machina.

Feeling and looking like a cross between Scarlett Johansson’s 2014 sci-fi double bill of Under the Skin and Her, writer Alex Garland's (28 Days Later) directorial debut is an atmospheric exploration of A.I.

While the plot reminds one of an episode of The Twilight Zone, there are plenty of twists and turns, compelling performances, thought-provoking ideas and visceral thrills.

Supplied Jodie Foster is part of all-star ensemble assembled for Inside Man.

Inside Man (2006)

Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster head an impressive ensemble gathered together for Spike Lee's inventive and engrossing crime thriller about a "perfect heist" that spirals into a hostage situation.

Taking place over a 24-hour period, Lee and screenwriter Russell Gerwitz do a terrific job of ratcheting up the tension, misdirecting the audience (as the tagline brilliantly suggested, “you can't judge a crime by its cover”) and maximising the impact of key scenes. One of the most under-rated thrillers of the noughties.

Supplied Scarlett Johansson stars in the wildly inventive and action-packed Lucy.

Lucy (2014)

Scarlett Johansson stars in this action movie about a woman who accidentally gets caught up in a dark deal, only to turn the tables on her captors and transform into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

Wildly inventive and action-packed, the film showcases both the multiple talents of both Johansson and French director Luc Besson.

Supplied Meet the Mystery Men.

Mystery Men (1999)

It might have been a box-office bomb on its release in 1999, but this comedic superhero movie was perhaps just a bit too ahead of its time.

A fantastic cast that includes Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Greg Kinnear, Janeane Garofolo, Geoffrey Rush, Eddie Izzard and Claire Forlani play such memorable characters as Mr Furious, Shoveler The Bowler and Casanova Frankenstein, while the toe-tapping soundtrack includes cuts from everyone from Smash Mouth to Violent Femmes and The Bee Gees.