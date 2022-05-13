Ready to Mingle: Katherine Ryan proves she can host anything - even when 8 months pregnant

Ready to Mingle

Come for the hot bods stay for the dubious morals, and I don’t just mean the contestants. Welcome to Ready to Mingle!

Take one gorgeous woman (Sophia). Place her in a luxury mansion with 12 handsome men and have them battle for her love. The prize? £50,000 split between two. But there’s no guarantee that Sophia will get any cash. Huh?

Of the 12 men, only six are there for love, with the other six in relationships already. There with the blessing of their partner, if one of these guys convince Sophia they have a future together at the end, she gets nothing, and the 50k is split between the (pre)existing couple. (The partners see everything as part of the show.)

Did you note I keep saying partner, not girlfriend? There’s a reason. One of the men vying for Sophia’s heart is gay and is pretending to be straight and into her to win the money. Is that gay equality in the worst possible way? Or a gay couple being exploited by heteronormative TV for shock factor? Is it worse than the guys with girlfriends? And what, if any, of the attached guys falls for Sophia while their partner is watching? So many questions, including why was this 18 episodes? That’s at least six too many.

Some good does come out of this dumpster fire though: A Kiwi boy turns up and takes a stand against the body shaming of women; and the host, Katherine Ryan, proves that being eight months pregnant is not a reason to stop fronting TV – she just refuses to wear heels, or do early starts. Yay for normalising pregnancy.

Supplied Katherine Ryan is the host of Ready to Mingle.

TVNZ OnDemand Four Lives is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

Four Lives

A true crime dramatization starring Stephen Merchant as serial killer Stephen Port (that's not a spoiler), Four Lives is about four young men who were found dead in Barking, London, within a span of 16 months from mid-2014.

All had fatal amounts of GHB in their system, and all were gay, though not all were "Out". Each of the men had family and friends query the police if the cases were connected, and all were told there were no links, despite numerous similarities. In fact, two of the men were found in the same place, with a third on the other side of the wall at the same spot as the earlier two, and those three were 250m away from where the first victim was found – outside Port's flat. (The same woman walking her dog found two of the victims on different occasions.)

At the heart of Four Lives is the appalling behaviour of the Metropolitan Police; the fight by family, allies, and the Queer community for their suspicions to be taken seriously, and the inquiry that followed the conviction of the man responsible for the murders. (It's hard to believe the outcome of the inquiry and the repercussions that followed.)

TVNZ OnDemand Four seasons of Breaking Dad are now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

Breaking Dad

You probably know the Dad part of this show, Bradley Walsh, as host of quiz show The Chase, possibly as Danny Baldwin on Coronation Street, or as Graham O'Brien, a companion to the 13th Doctor Who.

Bradley has a son called Barney. In 2019, Barney decided he wanted to spend some quality time with his Dad by going on a road trip around the USA with him – and a camera crew documenting the whole thing. As you do.

Just two blokes bonding through teasing, fear and fighting, with the odd manly hug and declaration of love. Yeah, this is super contrived and so cheesy you could serve macaroni with it. More than anything else, it feels like they wanted a free trip and to try and launch Walsh Jnr's career. He indeed fancies himself as a chip off the old block.

They do visit a few lesser-known attractions, so maybe take a look if you’re planning a trip? All seasons are available on TVNZ On Demand. One and two feature the US, three and four Europe.

TVNZ OnDemand Tender Touches is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

Tender Touches

Oh, Adult Swim. Do I love you or hate you? Yes, you give me Robot Chicken, Primal, and Rick and Morty, but then you give me stuff like this.

Tender Touches is an utterly baffling and downright uncomfortable watch. The rudimentary animation is like something a group of kids whipped up in the computer science lab over a couple of free periods. It's not just visually poor; it's the movement too.

Couple that with sound that is deliberately broken, phased in and out of stereo, and swamped by random effects – and watching the show is physically uncomfortable. And that's before we even consider the plot.

That "edgy" juxtaposition between adult themes and animation is not new. Ren and Stimpy did it, Family Guy and Big Mouth too. Tender Touches is nowhere near the calibre of those – but I don’t think it’s trying to be. Instead, it’s a weird, awkward, crass little show that feels like a drunken in-joke. I just don’t get it.

*It's worth noting that the creators designed the show to have every episode play twice, just the second time its done as a musical. It’s unclear why TVNZ is not doing that, and I have no idea if it would improve things, or make them even worse.