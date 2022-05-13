Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times Of Ben Fong-Torres: Netflix's superb portrait and social history

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben-Fong Torres is now available to stream on Netflix.

Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times Of Ben Fong-Torres

Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous – currently also on Netflix – has aged pretty well.

Maybe Kate Hudson's character could have been a lot better realised, and that whole plane-ride scene just reeks of contrivance and lazy writing, but for a film that is more than 20 years old – no, really – it still scrubs up.

Crowe's loosely autobiographical screenplay takes place in San Francisco in the early 1970s, when the 15-year-old Crowe really did land a gig as the youngest-ever writer for Rolling Stone magazine. And the person who makes that call to give the Crowe character “William Miller” the good news, was the very real and completely extraordinary Ben Fong-Torres.

Fong-Torres was with Rolling Stone pretty much from the beginning. He was hired by founder Jann Wenner in 1969 and immediately established a reputation for being one of the best wordsmiths working anywhere near music and entertainment journalism.

For the next 15 years, Fong-Torres produced thousands of stories, met and interviewed everyone from John Lennon and Tina Turner to Ray Charles and Elton John. It says a lot about Fong-Torres that some of the most famous people in the world have been happy to call him a friend.

Fong-Torres was born in Texas to Chinese parents. His dad had acquired the name “Torres” by evading America's anti-Chinese immigration policies with a Filipino passport. The family moved around the country, eventually settling in Oakland, California, where young Ben found his calling as a writer and editor for student newspapers and local radio stations, before his talent and work ethic brought him to Wenner's attention.

Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times Of Ben Fong-Torres is a quite beautifully constructed feature-length documentary on this extraordinarily likeable guy. Fong-Torres emerges as a humble, sincere, funny and authentic character, well aware of the times he has lived through and the people he has met. The film also works superbly as a social history of the entire 1960s and 1970s’ music scene and its crucial intertwinement with the politics and culture of the time.

The interview Fong-Torres secured with Ray Charles, especially, found an audience way outside of Rolling Stone's perceived base. Charles talked witheringly and angrily about the injustice and prejudice he had encountered all of his life – and which he still felt, even inside of the supposedly liberal music industry of the day. Fong-Torres, being Chinese-American, was able to avoid all of the pitfalls that his co-workers – white or Black – would have to negotiate. He was welcome anywhere and could have a meaningful discussion with anyone.

Elsewhere, Tina Turner reminds us, hilariously, that it was her – and her dancers – who taught Mick Jagger how to move on a stage.

Like A Rolling Stone is a unique and pretty much superb film. Very recommended.

The Staircase

With a new dramatisation out this past week, it's no surprise that Netflix have kicked the original documentary series The Staircase back on to the home-screen. The Staircase was a ratings smash for Netflix in 2018, and they must be smarting that HBO have nabbed the dramatic recreation, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

The Staircase – the original true-crime series – was a French production that Netflix acquired and released with an English-language narration. The series follows the long and eventful journey to the trial of Michael Peterson, a novelist accused of causing the death of his wife. Peterson's version of events is that she tripped and fell down a flight of stairs in their North Carolina mansion.

The Staircase was an early example of a true-crime series that really could have been a two or three-hour show at best, stretched and padded out to well over 10 hours, across 13 episodes. And yet, even though the show can occasionally make drying paint look like an episode of Drive To Survive, at other times, The Staircase is absolutely engrossing.

The series was remorseless in reminding viewers that in America especially, justice is a rigged game and that the players with the most money have a very real advantage over anyone relying on what the state makes available.

Watching as Peterson chooses from a virtual shopping list of options and tactics that his defense lawyers make available to him, each with their own price tag, is a sobering and angering experience.

The Staircase is one of the grand-daddies of the true-crime series genre – and it is still one of the very best. If you didn't become engrossed in this show the first time around, try it again now.

NETFLIX Meltdown: Three Mile Island is now streaming on Netflix.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

After the astonishing critical and commercial success of Chernobyl a few years back, I guess it was only a matter of time before America's own nearly-Chernobyl was revisited, in a documentary series format at least.

Three Mile Island, in Pennsylvania, is the location and the adopted name of a nuclear power plant. On March 28th, 1979, a cascade of mechanical failures and human errors caused a large quantity of radioactive cooling water to escape. The nuclear core was exposed to the air and a partial meltdown occurred. There was very nearly a catastrophe.

The nearby town was evacuated, but messaging from local and national government was mixed – and often contradictory. People were left panicked, confused and feeling abandoned by their representatives. The near-disaster led to a whole raft of new regulations and guidelines.

In a truly bizarre coincidence, the movie The China Syndrome – starring Jane Fonda and Michael Douglas as journalists who uncover a nuclear accident – was released only 12 days before the crisis at Three Mile Island began. The film even had a character saying that “an area the size of Pennsylvania” could become uninhabitable.

This four part docu-series takes a deep dive into the events and manages to debunk a lot of urban mythology about the accident, presenting it as simultaneously an incredibly lucky escape – a full meltdown was maybe avoided by 30 minutes – but also a disaster for the people who lived nearby. Whether or not there have been spikes in cancers among the residents is still debated.

Meltdown is well put together and persuasively argued series.