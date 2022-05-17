Appointment Viewing: The week's best free-to-air and Sky TV programming

Natascha McElhone fans rejoice! The beloved British actress stars in a new six-part period drama Hotel Portofino (Mondays from May 23, 9.30pm, BBC UKTV) set in 1920’s Italy. McElhone plays the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who leaves Britain to start a swanky establishment where fancy people come for English hospitality on the Italian coast. The wealthy clientele bring their own baggage however and, what feels like a fresh start, turns to something much darker after a murder makes the welcoming waters of the Mediterranean significantly murkier.

Supplied Natascha McElhone goes back to the 1920s in Hotel Portofino.

Maori TV A Reason to Rhyme will next screen on Māori TV on Sunday, May 22.

An excellent history of hip hop in Aotearoa, A Reason to Rhyme (Sunday, May 22, 7.30pm, Māori TV) features everyone who’s anyone. DLT, Che Fu, DJ SIrVere, Ladi 6, Scribe and all the key players detail how hip-hop culture first connected with Kiwis and the formative years of local rap. Featuring rare footage from early shows, nostalgic tracks that take you back and interviews with artists that took our Pacific sound and identity and merged it with a global music movement.

A new documentary series featuring tā moko artists and Māori academics, Te Ao Māori: Moko (Mondays from May 23, 7.30pm, Māori TV) dissects the tikanga that guides and defines this highly revered art form. Discussing issues that affect the art and artists like colonisation and intellectual property, the first episode in this series explores the modern revival of moko and the conscious, collective decision to bring this taonga back to life.

Supplied Carlos Sanson Jr. and Nathalie Morris star in Bump

The little Aussie comedy that could, Bump (Double episodes on Wednesdays from May 18, 7.30pm, Vibe) is so much better than the passé premise promises. Despite being unaware she’s pregnant, teenager Oly (Nathalie Morris) gives birth to a baby in episode one and decides (against all advice) to both keep the baby and continue attending school. Heartwarming chaos ensues. It avoids cliched characters, benefits from whip smart scripts and a fantastic cast you grow to adore. Funny, wholesome, satisfying drama.

It’s always interesting when New Zealand tries a reality format the rest of the world hasn’t had a go at yet. It might be great, or it might get the flick faster than a flat first date. The Ex Best Thing (Thursdays from May 19, 8.30pm, TVNZ 2) works on the premise that no one knows you better than your ex-partner, so why not let them choose your new boyfriend or girlfriend? What could possibly go wrong? Hopefully plenty, because surely that’s where the fun is, as five (ex) couples go looking for new love in this latest twist on dating television.

Supplied Tom Cruise is American Made’s Barry Seal.

Based on the life of Barry Seal, American Made (Sunday, May 22, 8.30pm Three) is one of those (mostly) true stories that’s horrific if you think about it, but Hollywood makes it all light and fun. Tom Cruise stars as Seal – an airline pilot recruited by the C.I.A. to transport guns (illegally) to Panama. When asked to take cocaine on his return flight to the States, Seal agrees, the C.I.A. turn a blind eye and so begins his descent into state-sanctioned insanity. Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, The Edge of Tomorrow) with typical flair and visual panache, it’s all fun and games, until it isn’t.

One drink to rule them all. If you love the leaf, grab a cuppa and check out this ultra high-definition tribute to the humble brew that changed history. With cinema-worthy camera work, new docu-series One Cup a Thousand Stories (Sundays from May 22, 8.30pm, BBC Earth) tells the story of tea, from its discovery in China almost 5000 years ago, to the ubiquitous liquid loved all around the world today. It’s made different, tastes different and means different things in different cultures, but it truly is the drink that binds us.

Supplied Chris Parker goes to his old stomping ground Christchurch Boys’ High School in a comedy special.

Christchurch Boys’ High gets a visit from one of its (many) famous former students in a comedy special with a twist: Chris Parker: Back To School (Friday, May 20, 8.30pm, TVNZ 2). The well-known comedian struggled with identity when he attended his all-male alma mater and returns years later to see if the issues he faced still face young people today. Performing comedy is always tough and performing to school kids has to be the toughest crowd out there, but hopefully – by now – Parker has thick enough skin to survive unscathed.

The title of Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany (Thursdays from May 19, 7.30pm, History) says it all, but doesn’t do justice to just how strange it is watching these totally normal videos. Sure, witnessing Adolf playing with his nephew is slightly weird, jarring perhaps, but seeing a young boy go from scout to soldier through the Hitler Youth programme is deeply disturbing. It’s history filmed by people who didn’t realise what side of history they’d end up on and this amazing footage, scoured from hundreds of attics across Germany, make this two-part documentary fascinating viewing.