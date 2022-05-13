Freaky Friday: One of Disney's best remakes also Lindsay Lohan's finest hours

Freaky Friday is now available to stream on Disney+

Freaky Friday (PG, 98mins) Directed by Mark S Waters. ****

Psychologist Tess Coleman's (Jamie Lee Curtis) relationship with her 15-year-old daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) is somewhat strained.

While Tess is surgically attached to her cellphones and Palm Pilots, sleepaholic Anna is failing English and spends most of her afternoons in detention.

Anna feels her mother treats her like one of her patients and that she sucks the fun out of everything, while Tess is frustrated that her surly, unreasonable daughter is the one thing in her life that isn't perfect.

Three years have passed since Anna's father died and Tess has started dating again. In fact, she's about to be married to Ryan (Mark Harmon), something which Anna isn't entirely happy about. But a family dinner at an old Chinatown restaurant is about to change Anna and Tess's perceptions of one another.

This 2003, fourth adaptation of Mary Rodgers’ novel compares favourably against its predecessors. The original 1976 Jodie Foster version is a House of Mouse (Disney) after-school classic, while the 1987 Kirk Cameron vehicle – Like Father, Like Son – suffered from a glut of other body-swap movies at the time (Big, 18 Again, and Vice Versa). The fact that Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann were the stars of the 1995 TV movie version says it all.

Supplied Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan play mother and daughter in 2003’s Freaky Friday.

Finally free of Freddy Prinze Jr., whom he directed in The House of Yes and Head over Heels, Mark S. Waters shows a deft touch for family comedy. Using point-of-view shots, extreme close-ups and camera swoops, Waters handles the body-swap scenes skilfully and the resulting comedy with flair.

Writers Heather Hach and Lesley Dixon (Pay It Forward, Mrs Doubtfire) wring many laughs out of the generation gap, and although the story occasionally strays onto the expressway headed straight for Sentiment City, there's enough to entertain young and old.

Major credit must go to actresses Lee Curtis and Lohan. The role of Tess – originally destined for Annette Bening – is seized by Lee Curtis, who displays a flair for comedy audiences hadn't seen since True Lies (unless you count the unintentional laughs of the previous year's Halloween: Resurrection).

Supplied 2003’s Freaky Friday remake is what every cover version should be like – a fresh spin on a well-loved classic.

Previously best known for playing twins in the 1998 fellow Disney remake The Parent Trap, Lohan also excels. An excellent match for the young Foster of the original film, Lohan shifts between feckless teen and stressed-out mum seamlessly and magnificently, without a trace of typical Hollywood mugging (something that would mark out her mainstream career before her spectacular fall from grace later in the decade).

While Freaky Friday was yet another teen movie intent on selling soundtracks, as well as entertaining audiences, this one actually reflected its content well.

And actually, this is what every cover version should be like – a fresh spin on a well-loved classic.

