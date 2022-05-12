ThreeNow releases Johnny Vs Amber documentary: 'A poorly-timed meal for well-fed trolls'

REVIEW: In the midst of the ongoing public trial where actor Johnny Depp is suing fellow Hollywood star Amber Heard for US$50 million, a new documentary about the couple has dropped in New Zealand.

Johnny Vs Amber, a two part series on ThreeNow, is an uneasy watch that looks into the libel suit where Depp lost the case against the British tabloid paper after The Sun referred to him as a “wife beater”.

Supplied ThreeNow have dropped a two part documentary on the Hollywood couple right in the middle of their current trial.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the Rum Dairies in 2009, and started dating in 2012. The pair were married from 2015 to 2017.

The current trial between the ex-lovers is a scrappy one. It is ongoing, and it is messy. And the internet is taking sides in droves. And this is why Johnny Vs Amber feels like little more than a poorly-timed meal for the already well-fed trolls.

Getty Amber Heard as she gives testimony in the case currently underway.

The documentary promises to tell both sides to the story of the Sun Vs Depp case. But this in itself presents a major problem. The two sides are told back to back. Part one gives us Depp’s side. We aren’t given Heard’s story until part two.

READ MORE:

* It's time to stop revelling in the mutual destruction of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

* Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue duelling public statements as trial takes one week break

* New Documentary reveals never–before–heard details of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce

* New doco to explore Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's turbulent relationship



If you are not likely to watch both parts back-to-back, you’ll walk away having heard Depp’s legal counsel argue his client’s case like he's sitting in a courtroom, and you are the jury. We’re told Heard manipulated photos and texts were taken out of context.

We’re told she lied. The closing arguments tell us of Heard’s story: “these allegations are untrue”.

If you have already made up your mind about who is right between the two, this documentary will do little to change, or even open, your mind.

Getty Johnny Depp sits in court during his current trial for defamation against Amber Heard.

Are you any closer to knowing exactly what happened during the relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? Not really. It’s fascinating if you like delving into the messy lives of celebrities, but you won’t find any definitive answers.

Will Johnny Vs Amber reinforce whatever side people are stringently sticking to already? Absolutely.

It doesn’t help that interviews are conducted with legal teams and private investigators. People whose job is it to know how to tell a story and spin it the way they want.

Part two works in much the same way as the first, but pushes through the evidence from Heard’s point of view. We hear more from Depp’s council who continues to tell the camera how innocent Depp is, but this time we hear more arguments and evidence from the Sun legal council, Heard’s ex-agent and friends.

Disturbing text messages are revealed (which were leaked to the defence en masse by Depp’s former legal team) and more new story clips, and video and audio footage of volatile arguments. This time they’re presented with the spin that Heard was not lying, and that Depp was prone to violent outbursts.

ThreeNow Johnny Vs Amber features interviews, footage and text messages to argue each person's side.

Although, again, much like a trial in itself, we have Depp’s legal council butting in with objections to argue his client’s case.

Domestic violence is inherently “he-said she-said”, and that’s how this documentary plays out.

You won’t learn any more about who is right, but you’ll be given a front row seat to volatile arguments, emotional booze-fuelled conversations and some pretty awful text messages.

There’s a brief rundown of the public attacks on Heard’s credibility in 2020, and we’re told a little, but not much, about the nature of domestic violence itself.

In the middle of a trial as divisive and public as this, fuelling the division with a he-said, she-said style documentary seems like it will do little more than fuel the already intense public fire.