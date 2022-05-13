Friday the 13th: TVNZ's perfect example of the horror of remaking a classic

Friday the 13th (18, 93mins) Directed by Marcus Nispel *½

Almost three decades after his debut and five years after his last fight against Freddy Kreuger, one of the true heavyweights got back in the ring in 2009.

But we're not talking about Foreman, Holyfield or even Tyson – instead it was Jason Vorhees who was exhumed for a new generation. Known as Camp Crystal Lake's silent slasher, the blue-dufflecoat-wearing murderer had been policing morality in the area ever since he drowned as a young boy at the popular holiday spot.

As the lack of a roman-numeral or colon suggests, this most recent incarnation aimed to rewrite Jason's history.

Like their equally horrific noughties’ stab at horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, producer Michael Bay and director Marcus Nispel attempted to go back to basics, eliminating any supernatural subtext in favour of backwoods bogeyman scares.

However, despite the fact they managed to make "old shuffly" move a hell of a lot quicker and added more grime, they did follow the age-old Friday formula to a T. We still have a group of nubile teens deciding to head to the lake for a weekend of debauchery and being picked off one by one, apparently because of their loose morals, rather than any particular sociopathic tendencies on the part of Jason.

Supplied While director Marcus Nispel attempted to take the Friday the 13th franchise back to darker territory with his 2009 reboot, he was undermined by an overuse of shaky camera syndrome, juvenile humour and a general lack of acting skills.

Freddy vs Jason writing team Mark Swift and Damian Shannon attempt to wind the clock back to the beginning. But essentially all they've done is combine elements of Parts II, III and IV into a single instalment. Anyone who has seen those films (and you can also find those on TVNZ OnDemand, alongside V, VI, VII and VIII, but weirdly not IX, or Jason X) will find the plot painfully telegraphed in advance, and they'll also be underwhelmed by the lack of invention in the slayings – pretty much everyone gets impaled.

And while Nispel attempts to take the series back to darker territory, he's undermined by an overuse of shaky camera syndrome (so you can't tell what's going on), juvenile humour and a general lack of acting skills (the movie itself even awfully suggesting that one actress was chosen for her "perfect nipple placement").

Supplied The fact that nobody has seen fit to resurrect the franchise again (when so many other ones have been) speaks volumes of just how disastrous this 2009 outing was.

Fans of the franchise will no doubt be delighted to know that there are 15 deaths and six areolas included, but anyone hoping for an injection of new blood, or fresh perspective will be sorely disappointed.

The fact that nobody has seen fit to resurrect the franchise again (when so many other ones have been) speaks volumes.

Don’t waste your time on this, stay up late this Friday the 13th instead and catch the 1980 original on TVNZ 2 in the perfect timeslot of 11.20pm.

Friday the 13th’s II through VIII, as well as the 2009 reboot, are now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.