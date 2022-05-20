Why you should immerse yourself in the sweet viewing that is Great British Bake Off

Season 12 of The Great British Bake Off has just arrived on Neon.

The Great British Bake Off

Just the words “Great British Bake Off” triggers a sense of calm, much like the hundreds of delicious baked goods the expert bakers have produced on this show over the years.

Now in its 12th season, the show’s formula stays much the same – 12 talented home bakers face off in a 10-week competition, in order to be crowned Great British Bake Off’s Best Amateur Baker.

The format may differ from your classic drama-laden reality shows, but it still allows the viewer to turn off their mind, while salivating over some seriously gorgeous-looking treats.

Disclaimer – don’t watch if you’re hungry!

Supplied Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are the judges on The Great British Bake Off.

SUPPLIED Get Him to the Greek is now available to stream on Neon.

Get Him To The Greek

My personal feelings about Russell Brand may have changed since this so-ridiculous-its-funny comedy was first released in 2010, but my feelings about this film certainly hasn’t.

At face value, the premise seems simple, but pair Russell Brand (Aldous Snow) as a drug-addicted rock star, with Jonah Hill (Aaron Green) as an underpaid, overworked talent scout trying to drag said rockstar across the country, and you’re in for a good time.

The pair lurch from city to city, with Aaron’s goal, of getting Aldous to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and hopefully saving both Aaron’s job and Aldous’ reputation, looking further and further away.

From laced marijuana trips, extremely awkward threesomes and adrenaline shots, this film isn’t going to win any awards, but it makes for a good movie night.

Supplied DMZ is now available to stream on Neon.

DMZ

Based on a comic-book series of the same name, this mini-series takes place in a dystopian world, following a second civil war in the United States, a fight between the US government and the “Free States of America”.

The series focuses on Alma Ortega (Rosario Dawson), desperately searching for her son for the past eight years, after he went missing when the pair were evacuated from Manhattan at the beginning of the civil war.

Alma returns to Manhattan to discover it has established itself as a “demilitarised zone”, or DMZ, where lawless groups run rampant and there is a constant struggle for power.

Although Alma only entered DMZ to try to find out what happened to son, she soon begins an entirely different journey as she rises up the ranks and establishes herself as a symbol of hope in the war-torn community.

FOX SEARCHLIGHT Antlers is now available to stream on Neon.

Antlers

Warning: this film is not one for the faint-hearted.

Although the title may trick you into thinking it could be a wholesome Christmas flick, this supernatural horror film is anything but – in fact, you may not ever be able to look at Ruldoph the same.

The film begins with Frank Weaver, who is in his meth lab that he runs out of an inactive mine, while his 7-year-old son Aiden (Sawyer Jones) waits outside in his father’s truck.

The film starts with a terrifying attack – but we don’t see who, or what, attacked the pair.

A couple of weeks later, the older brother of Aiden, 12-year-old Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas), is seen around the small town killing small animals and taking them home.

Lucas’s teacher, Julia Meadows, becomes worried about this unusual behaviour, and decides to pay a visit to the family’s home – a decision she may live to regret.