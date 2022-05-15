DWTS Recap: The audience is the winner on Dancing with the Stars this week

It’s hard to believe we are already halfway through our favourite celebrity dancing competition! Emily Writes reports from her couch.

RECAP: Look, as someone who absolutely has danced in white jeans with a glowstick to Darude’s Sandstorm, I immediately felt at home with tonight’s opening dance. I was at home. So, you know, that helped.

I am wildly jealous of everyone lucky enough to be in the Dancing with the Stars audience. Do I mock the audience every week? Yes. But it comes from a place of love, a place of desperately wanting to be there. I too want to lose my mind over a tight pasodoble. I want to rip my top open Hulk-style in appreciation for a well-done rumba. I want to boo aggressively at the judges and stand smiling behind Sharyn as if I am a zombie mannequin. I do all of this at home, but it’s not the same.

READ MORE:

* DWTS Recap: Huge upset on Dancing with the Stars

* DWTS Recap: Mathewson vs Matthewson on Dancing with the Stars

* DWTS Recap: First couple sent home from Dancing with the Stars – yes, already

* DWTS Recap: The show's back bigger than ever but is it better than ever?



Tonight, the audience had glow sticks! And if that didn’t make them the luckiest people in the country, they also got to see Rhys in a Hawaiian shirt and white singlet dancing the samba to Lil Nas X. Who could ask for more?

Rhys just can’t go wrong. I love him more than is humanely possible. He is joy personified. He just makes me happy. Truly, seeing him say “I really like dancing” is the most wholesome, sweet thing. Was he chewing gum?

Three Rhys Mathewson in a Hawaiian shirt and white singlet dancing the samba to Lil Nas X.

Camilla says he’s the king of the Samba. Lance says he looks forward to watching him every week and I couldn’t agree more. Score: 26

Next up is the most handsome man on Letele (Clint’s excellent joke). How lucky we are to have folks like Dave in the world? Suddenly he is on a motorbike on stage. Whaaat?? Then it’s a quickstep and Clint is telling us that apparently Dave has had nine knee surgeries?? How? Dave and Kristie are so much fun. It’s impossible not to smile while watching them. Camilla says watching them is so enjoyable, even with mistakes. Every judge acknowledges that it’s impossible to critique Dave. Especially after finding out he’s had nine knee surgeries. Score: 18

Three David Letele took to the stage on a motorbike.

Vaz was encouraged to get an acting coach last week. The very talented Siobhan Marshall steps in to help. And in his dance tonight (I’m sorry I missed what it was – I’m not even going to guess) you can really tell! What a great underdog story! Vaz really listens and is trying really, really hard. The dedication is great, every week he is getting better and I’m so glad he was saved on Monday. Am I going to change my vote to Vaz? Damn, maybe!

James is impressed and heaps praise on Vaz, then shows him how to really move your hips (yeow!) Lance suggests Vaz should look up “hips moving”. Sharyn helpfully tells him to use YouTube not Google. Score: 22

Three Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman.

Eric and Loryn are dancing the jive this week and it looks very, very hard. Lots of fancy footwork. Eric says his son doesn’t want to watch him dance and instead wants to watch Disney. Your children having no interest in anything you do is hugely relatable to most of us, I’d imagine. He gets a bit of criticism from the judges for not having enough stamina and control but is praised for having good energy. I feel so tired watching him. It definitely looked like the hardest dance of the night, right? Score: 19.

Brodie and Enrique are dancing the quickstep tonight to Harry Styles! She looks STUNNING. And she’s so graceful. It’s a gorgeous dance and just as I was thinking how amazing it was compared to the lads, it ended. I will admit I know nothing at all about dance, but wasn’t Eric’s dance a lot harder than Brodie’s? It’s hard to compare dances.

Three Eric and Loryn dancing the jive.

Lance (to boos in the audience and Brodie’s mum’s fury) says he thought she’d do better. Camilla praises her and says she wouldn’t be surprised if Brodie isn’t dancing next week and the on. It’s a mixed bag for sure. I want to see Brodie dance again! Score 23.

Jazz must follow up a powerful high-scoring dance last week. She is her biggest competition. She is incredibly captivating to watch. Sometimes she just seems miles above everyone else in this competition. Her dance seemed really, really complicated too. You can’t turn away while watching her.

Three Brodie and Enrique dancing the quickstep.

James says she needs to keep her shoulders down. Camilla says it was “so fierce and so powerful”. Lance says she was shaky in parts, but her skill is always there. Score 23.

And just when I thought I’d be able to pack it in and go to bed – Eric is dancing again? It looks like every dancer will dance twice a week now, which is so impressive I feel like everyone should win.

Three Jazz Thornton with Brad Coleman.

Eric is doing the tango tonight to Queen. They’re dressed in red. I enjoyed it. Eric calls himself a “loof” and I don’t know what a loof is. But I am just really astounded they can learn two dances in a week.

Camilla praises Eric’s frame and says something about how he’s overpowering Loryn and potentially hurting her back. Wow, not great lol. Lance says it was strong and clean, but he couldn’t find the eights. Eric asks what an eight is. I love this show. Score: 21

Three Eric back for more.

We get to end with Rhys, which is a blessing. He’s dancing the foxtrot. It was really fun! So fun! I was quite distracted by the fact that his jacket had big holes under the arms? I thought maybe he was going to, like, rip the arms off Magic Mike style? He also had to pull his pants up? Did he do something to the costume department? Anyway, I think aside from that it was right up there with the best dances of the night. Rhys is just so comfortable on the dancefloor. Seeing someone fall in love with dancing and become so confident is really what this show is all about, huh?

The judges loved it. James gives him a 10. Score: 28

Tomorrow we will have four more dances.

Finally, I just want to say, quite seriously: Clint’s jokes are fantastic, and I will fight anyone who says otherwise. “Like a bald man, they’re outta here” is a powerful dad joke and I think we need to acknowledge that and appreciate it.