Senior Year: Rebel Wilson's Netflix coma comedy a laugh-free catastrophe

Senior Year (16, 113mins) Directed by Alex Hardcastle **

Rebel Wilson first film since a certain much-maligned musical is almost as big of a cat-a-strophe.

A mish-mash of high school comedies past – think Bring it On, by way of Never Been Kissed, Freaky Friday, 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls and 17 Again – Senior Year fails to deliver much in the way of originality – or laughs – as it lumbers its way through a series of predictable set pieces towards probably the least believable graduation scene in cinematic history.

A seriously underwhelming Wilson is anything but pitch perfect as Stephanie Conway, an Australian-born teen whose transformation from outcast to cool kid is cut short, just days out from potentially achieving her dream of becoming prom queen, by an unfortunate cheerleading accident.

READ MORE:

* Conversations With Friends: Amazon's new Normal People author's drama absorbing

* Eight of the greatest dance movies of all-time (and where you can watch them)

* Freaky Friday: One of Disney's best remakes also Lindsay Lohan's finest hours

* Friday the 13th: TVNZ's perfect example of the horror of remaking a classic

* Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange 2, Netflix's Senior Year among May's must see movies



In a coma for 20 years, it’s something of a shock to her widower father (Chris Parnell) and best friends Martha (Mary Holland) and Seth (Sam Richardson) when she suddenly awakens.

After overcoming the initial shocks of smartphones, political correctness and her beloved boyfriend Blaine (Justin Hartley) having married her arch-nemesis Tiffany (Zoe Chao), Stephanie convinces herself that her only path to happiness is to go back to school, complete her senior year and take the prom queen crown that she was “unfairly denied”. But, with Martha now principal, Stephanie discovers – to her horror – that many facets of high school life have significantly changed.

Supplied A seriously underwhelming Rebel Wilson is anything but pitch perfect as the 37-year-old-returning-to-high-school Stephanie Conway in Senior Year.

With its uneasy mix of bawdy humour and treacly, turgid life lessons (“why fit in, when you can stand out” and “a perfect life online means nothing when you’re miserable in real life” two of the most prominent ones), it’s hard to know exactly who Grace and Frankie and Suburgatory director Alex Hardcastle is trying to appeal to with his feature film debut.

Sure the soundtrack, featuring everyone from Avril to Britney, B*Witched and the Bloodhound Gang certainly hints at the targeted demographic, but this simply doesn’t lean into the nostalgia-inducing fish-out-of-water potential enough, mistakenly relying on Wilson’s comedic timing and brashness to paper over a lack of inspiration and underwritten characters (This is Us star Hartley’s hummer salesman is particularly one-dimensional).

Supplied Like Zoe Chao and Justin Hartley’s characters, you won’t believe some of what you are seeing in Senior Year.

You just don’t feel the same warmth towards Stephanie – or care about her fate – in the same way that one felt compelled to follow the fortunes of Drew Barrymore’s Josie Geller or Jennifer Garner’s Jenna Rink. After just a few minutes in the company of the “adult” Stephanie, you’re wishing we’d just stayed in 2002 with the sparky and brilliant Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

A cameo by a star of one of the great high school comedies of the ‘90s also hints at what have been, but ultimately Senior Year is let down by an inconsistent tone and odd segues into fantasy sequences (the recreation of Britney Spears’ U Drive Me Crazy music video in a basement a prime example). And that’s before you realise how many of these “flourishes” essentially ape scenes from Wilson’s last headlining effort – 2019’s instantly forgettable Isn’t it Romantic.

Supplied Angourie Rice’s performance, centre, as the young Stephanie, is one of the few redeeming features of Senior Year.

If you want a coma comedy – go seek out Sandra Bullock’s brilliant While You Were Sleeping instead (it’s available to Disney+). This will barely raise your pulse, let alone elicit any chuckles.

Senior Year is now streaming on Netflix.