The Quest: Forget Lego and Big Brother, Disney has the wildest new reality series

REVIEW: Forget brick building, creating culinary masterpieces or cutting yourself off from the rest of the world, this has to be the most exciting and wackiest reality show currently available to stream.

As one of the eight contestants breathlessly tells us, “I’ve been preparing for this my whole life – in my dreams”.

Welcome to Disney+’s The Quest, a cross between an immersive, interactive Game of Thrones, Survivor and The Crystal Maze.

Eight years after an Austrian-shot adult adventure was cast aside after one season, it’s back with an octet of much more youthful players (rather than 2014’s 22 to 41 year age range, our heroes this time run the gamut from 13 to 16) tasked with saving the 12 kingdoms of Everealm from the forces of darkness – by running around a California winery.

READ MORE:

* Eight of the greatest dance movies of all-time (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Claire Danes performances (and where you can watch them)

* Freaky Friday: One of Disney's best remakes also Lindsay Lohan's finest hours

* Aladdin, Unforgiven among eight great movies that are turning 30 this year

* Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: An odd and quite brave Marvel



Supplied The eight paladins prepare for their first test on The Quest.

More specifically, sorceress Tavora (Mel Mehrabian), a woman who clearly has the same milliner as Thor: Ragnarok’s Hela, who is cutting a swathe through the land thanks to her special brand of magic.

With his last gasps, dying King Magnus has summoned eight strangers “from a world beyond” (best translated as “across America”) to defeat her by completing challenges of “strength, character and ingenuity” which we see play out across eight episodes.

Supplied Featuring a cadre of character actors playing key roles, The Quest is a cross between an immersive, interactive Game of Thrones, Survivor and The Crystal Maze.

“I’m excited to learn magic.”

“I want to learn how to use a sword.”

There’s clear excitement amongst the “paladins”, as they first arrive on set and then drink in their rather incredibly detailed environment. However, for the 25 or so minutes, they may as well have been dining at a Medieval Times for all the involvement they have, as the clunkily scripted drama excruciatingly does its necessary world-building. That they were absent for a lot of it – the “company” delivering the backstory and state of play purely for our benefit – was a little strange.

Supplied Whether it was having been overawed by the lavish costuming and production design, youthful idealism, or just denial, none of participants in the opening episode seemed to have worked out that The Quest is actually a contest.

Once introduced to King Silas (Kerwin Thompson) and his court, kitted out in something more sartorially appropriate than ripped jeans and given some pretty obvious direction, they were all off and running on what most tweens would recognise as essentially a Burma Trail.

Thanks to a scroll that one contestant helpfully says is all about “the beacon of the fates, but in a language I can’t understand” and a glowing orb that looks suspiciously like a Magic 8-Ball, our paladins worked out they had to work their way around a gloomily lit course, uncovering a series of clues that would ultimately lead them to “the gem of courage” – the first of four “gems of virtue”.

As well as the dark, they also had to overcome a few creepy crawlies and hope that what they were shoving their hand into didn’t behave like “that box” in Dune.

And although they split up into twos and threes, all the contestants seemed more than happy to work together and seemed genuinely shocked when the first person (14-year-old David from Maryland) to lay their hands on the gem (having rather gloopily extracted it from an aged crone’s eye-socket) received individual acclaim – and a talisman.

Having said that, his and others’ claim that they had all worked together for the prize seemed a little disingenuous, given that two turned up well after he had picked out the gem.

A shadowy message from the defeated “hag” that the tasks were only going to get harder was less of a surprise, although I think our eight are in for a shock.

Whether it was having been overawed by the lavish costuming and production design, youthful idealism, or just denial, none of them seem to have worked out that it’s actually a contest and – to quote a cult 1986 swords and sorcery fantasy – “there can be only one”.

Watching that slowly dawn on them might just be reason enough to stick around for more of this quirky Quest.

The Quest is now available to stream on Disney+.