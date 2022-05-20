Smash: The truly spectacular, loads of fun Broadway drama comes to TVNZ

Smash

Doing for musical theatre and Broadway what Nashville did for country music, this is a fabulous two-season tale of the birth of a Broadway musical – or two – and a couple of genuine stars.

It begins with Karen (Katherine McPhee), a tall, lanky brunette. She may as well have just fallen off a turnip truck. She’s dating a sensible man with a good job and is desperate to be a star. She’s been in NYC for two years and is sick of waiting.

Her competition is Ivy (Megan Hilty). Petite, blond, curvy and with a famous Mom, she’s been an ensemble regular for a decade and knows everyone. Sophisticated and bitchy, you don’t cross Ivy.

When a legendary writing team announced their new show would be about Marilyn Monroe, Karen and Ivy are singled out as the two frontrunners for the lead. Add in a lothario director, a producer with money problems, a conniving assistant, affairs and secrets, and it’s a rollercoaster of drama, sex and power, set to music and belted out in sequins and fur.

With a who’s who of Broadway cameoing, this is loads of fun, truly spectacular, and gives more than a few insights about the business of celebrity along the way.

Katharine McPhee is Karen Cartwright and Megan Hilty plays Ivy Lyn on Smash.

Crossing Swords is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand

Crossing Swords

From some of the delightfully twisted minds behind Robot Chicken comes a medieval tale of douchebaggery, torture and myth centred around Patrick: squire-in-training to the King and the butt of everyone’s joke. With three dastardly siblings amassing adoration wherever they go, Patrick is that sweet, well-meaning yet utterly hopeless kid who will always be in for it. It’s not fair, but it’s how it is.

In a wooden peg-person world bought to life by stop-motion animation, the idea of “fairness” doesn’t stack up all that well against visual gags, and there are so many excellent visual gags. And that’s the charm. Deceptively rudimentary at first glance, some very clever animation techniques and effects are used to add depth and surprising detail..

Technical skill is not something that this team has ever lacked, nor is their ability to spew profanity while communicating graphic sexual and scatological ideas. Crossing Swords is no different. Resolutely not a show for kids, they will gravitate towards it like pandas towards extinction. If there’s one show to ensure you have content locks on – Crossing Swords is it. (Bless little people’s ability to parrot back cute things they’ve heard, but “The Ballad of HPV Annie” is not one of them.)

I really enjoyed this: the voice talent is spot on, and the writing, though coarse, is very witty. Here’s hoping season two arrives soon.

Season 2 of Noughts + Crosses is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand

Noughts + Crosses

Based on the books by Malorie Blackman, this is about a race flipped world where Albion (England) and its light-skinned Noughts were conquered 700 plus years ago by the dark-skinned Cross colonisers from Aprica (Africa). Albion’s ruling class is black, with the majority being poor and white.

Our starting point is Callum – a 17-year-old Nought whose mother is house manager for the Home Secretary of Albion – Kamal Hadley. His wife Jasmine and their daughters, Minne and Sephy, live privileged, protected lives. Both girls have known Callum since they were small and considered him almost family, though that’s a socially unacceptable view, especially to their father.

When Callum and Sephy meet for the first time in years, it's just before Callum wins a scholarship to her prestigious boarding school. Loyal to the boy she’s known most of her life, Sephy defends Callum, and the two fall in love. Their relationship threatens to tear not only their families apart, but Albion too, as Noughts and Crosses on both sides seek to exploit the situation.

The show is a little clunky and groan-worthy in places, due to shoehorning in racial references from US and UK history, but that eases off as it finds its feet and relies on its own world-building.

Regardless, It does a beautiful job visually reinforcing the idea that racism is the problem, not race. From a production point of view, the set and costumes are brilliantly utilised to communicate the erasure of culture and identity. Yes, the books are better, but I suspect more than a few English/media classes will watch this.

2000s Baby is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

2000s Baby

This sounds great on paper: select a group of New Zealanders born in 2000, and see what life is like for them in 2021 as they prepare for that NZ rite of passage: their 21st birthday.

But, sometimes, what’s good on paper just doesn’t work.

For a series like this, picking the right people and parties to profile is key. Then, the next most important thing, once you have filmed, is ordering the episodes. And this is where 2000s Baby dropped the ball.

Of the five episodes, two are real stand-outs. Poe Tiare’s heavily Cook Island-influenced 21st is by far the strongest visually and story wise. It has heart, stakes and genuine connection. It’s a lovely mini doc.

Similarly, Rāwhiti’s trip home to Northland, and his anxiety over his vaccine-hesitant Mum, is a uniquely 2021 21st issue, and should have been at the front of the series.

Episodes one to three just don’t work. Tan coming out as gay to his parents felt awkward and he seemed unhappy with the outcome. Being over Zoom didn’t help, but the way the interaction was filmed was odd and made us – the audience – feel like we were intruding.

As for Alison and Misha, while I’m sure they are very different and unique young women, their self-descriptions (“baddies”) and concerns (parents at the party) were almost identical. So why put their episodes back-to-back? Why choose them both in the first place? As an insight into people turning 21 today, you will find something in every episode; it’s whether you can bother sifting through everything else in those first three episodes. 2000s Baby feels like a missed opportunity.