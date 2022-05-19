The Lincoln Lawyer: It might be No.1, but Netflix's McConaughey-free drama only just alright

The Lincoln Lawyer is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: Really, the expectations couldn’t be higher.

A new legal drama from the combined creative minds behind LA Law, The Practice, Boston Legal, The Good Wife and..um..Ally McBeal. One based on a beloved book series that has already spawned a popular movie.

Even better, they’re not quite starting from scratch, instead picking up the story of mobile lawyer Mickey Haller from Michael Connolly’s second 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, and devoting an entire 10-part series to that tome.

So far, so Reacher. But unfortunately, unlike that quite brilliant reimagining of Lee Child’s veteran military police investigator, this feels solid, rather than spectacular, mostly a victim of 2011’s memorable portrayal of Haller by one Matthew McConaughey. Heading up an all-star cast that also included Marisa Tomei, Josh Lucas, John Leguizamo, Frances Fisher, Bryan Cranston and William H. Macy, McConaughey lit up the screen with his Haller’s swagger and chutzpah, heralding the start of the McConnaissance that ended up with him holding an Oscar three years later.

Lionsgate 2011's The Lincoln Lawyer starred Matthew McConaughey.

While Goliath and From Dusk Till Dawn: The TV Series’ Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is no slouch in the charisma stakes, he’s just quite an adjustment. But then again, that may be the point. For when we first meet Haller this time around, he’s emerging from a dark place.

An accident 18 months ago resulted in multiple surgeries and complications, including an addiction to painkillers. Although now clean, he hasn’t taken a case in a year, much to the exasperation of his ex-second wife Lorna (Becki Newton), who still runs what’s left of his practice.

Supplied Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Jazz Raycole star in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

So the news that a judge is demanding a meeting with Haller is something of a surprise, Lorna convinced that he’s either having an affair with her, or done something terribly, ethically wrong.

Instead though, he’s informed that one of his former adversaries – prosecutor turned defence lawyer Jerry Vincent – has been killed, just days after he had changed his will to leave his entire practice to Haller.

Provided he can satisfy the judge that Vincent’s clients will have someone of competence and good skill representing them, they’re all his, including tech billionaire Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham), who is alleged to have killed his wife and her boyfriend. However, with the police already descending on Vincent’s offices, Haller’s first order of business is to prevent all his potential new clients’ privacy from being violated.

Supplied Neve Campbell is a scene-stealing standout as Mickey Haller’s first wife Maggie McPherson.

Slightly hamstrung by a desire to keep Haller’s half-brother Harry Bosch (who of course has his own highly successful burgeoning franchise over on Amazon Prime Video) out of the story, despite him playing a significant part in investigating Vincent’s death in the book, series creators David E. Kelley and Ted Humphrey instead try to keep the focus on Haller’s redemption and return to work.

Kelley, in particular, has always worked best with an ensemble, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the scenes that work best are those where our protagonist is sparking off Lorna, his new driver Izzy Letts (Jazz Raycole) or his first wife, district attorney prosecutor Maggie McPherson (a scene-stealing Neve Campbell). When he turns up late for childcare duties, so the latter can go out on a date, her frustrated beration is met with a killer response. “If you’re going to treat me like s…, at least have the decency not to look amazing while you’re doing it.”

But, although the writing is crisp and the storyline intriguing, Lincoln Lawyer doesn’t quite reach the heights of The Practice, Boston Legal or The Good Wife.

Lacking the sustained humour, deep bench of quirky characters, magnificently staged courtroom set-pieces and ability to turn on a dime into heartfelt and searing drama, this feels more like a one-off, lesser John Grisham adaptation from the ‘90s, than a show with the potential to be addictive appointment viewing over the next few years. Then again, maybe it’s just warming up.

The Lincoln Lawyer is now streaming on Netflix.