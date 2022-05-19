Our streaming future: How one of the least popular services could end up on top

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch

ANALYSIS: New Zealand’s television and movie viewing options look set to undergo another revolution in the next few years.

While it might not be on the scale of the last two to three, which has seen many Kiwis abandon traditional linear channels for a growing plethora of on-demand services (a survey earlier this week claiming ⅓ of us no longer watch terrestrial TV), global forces and local changes mean you may need to be flexible when it comes to what you’re subscribing in order to watch your favourite content.

Although all the recent talk has been around Netflix’s first signs of faltering as the world’s most popular streamer (cancelled shows and staffing cutbacks a result of failing to meet growth expectations), it still rates at the top of film and movie consumer website Just Watch’s “measured interest in Streaming Video On Demand services” for New Zealand.

123RF Netflix’s popularity is apparently waning, but are any of these other streaming services well-placed to take over its crown?

Between the first quarter of 2021 and the initial three months of this year, Netflix only dropped one percentage point – from 30 to 29 – while Amazon Prime Video and Neon remained steady on 23% and 15% respectively. Disney+ were the big movers, rising from 15% to 18%, a boost coinciding with the arrival of a host of new Marvel and Star Wars content during the past 12 months.

So what does the future hold for Kiwi viewers? How might the New Zealand streaming landscape look come 2024 or 2025? Stuff to Watch has looked into the crystal ball to speculate on where each of the other major services might be at, whether there could be any new players, and how one much-maligned online runt, might just become the top dog.

Just Watch Streaming service consumer website Just Watch’s comparison of its New Zealand users’ interest in the various options, in the first quarter of 2021, left, and the first quarter of this year.

PRIME VIDEO Amazon's new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is scheduled to debut in September.

Amazon Prime Video

While perhaps less talked about here than their big rivals, APV has definitely been building both fans and content in the past year or two – a trend that appears likely to continue, at least in the short term.

Increasingly hoovering up movies that might have traditionally been genre hits at the cinema (Chris Pine action movies, teen comedies, horrors), we’ve also benefited from their acquisition of spin-off series like 1883 and A Very British Scandal (whose predecessors both originally had, or still have a home, on Neon), as well as their own commissioned content.

A burgeoning range of Bollywood and other Asian movies sets it apart, as does a massive back catalogue of the kind of flicks you would have found in a video store a generation ago. It will be interesting to see if they introduce their ad-funded option FreeVee to our shores. And, of course, looming on the horizon there’s a little New Zealand-shot (well, the first season at least) series called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Supplied Featuring the return of Ewan McGregor to the Star Wars universe after a 17-year absence, Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney+ on May 27.

Disney+

While the flurry of new Marvel and Star Wars content since January 2021 has certainly bolstered the Mouse House-streamer’s popularity, its key growth move was more likely the introduction of the Star sub-stream.

Shows like Pam & Tommy and Dopesick and weird and wonderful Fox movies from decades past (Natural Born Killers, Fight Club just two edgy examples) have shredded the previous perception that it was just “you know, for kids”.

And alongside fully exploiting virtually every potential beloved franchise it owns, it has now started “bringing home” some of its more popular US broadcast TV series, everything from Grey’s Anatomy to 9-1-1 and This is Us, as well as contemplating introducing a cheaper, advertising-funded option for viewers.

Supplied Halo achieved the biggest audience per episode on TVNZ OnDemand in April.

TVNZ OnDemand

Which leads us to one of the major threats facing our state-owned broadcaster. The loss of some traditional and very popular US content (both to Disney+ and Neon) has clearly forced them to look elsewhere and there’s been a recent, increasing reliance on ITV and Paramount+ to provide fresh options (although that has resulted in recent hits like Halo and Secrets of Playboy).

Should Paramount+ decide to make a play for New Zealand (an Australian service has been running since August) then TVNZ could well be scrambling again.

Local content especially reality series – will always be a strength, but who knows what the priorities will be of the newly formed entity that will come from the proposed merger with RNZ?

Supplied Coda’s Oscars success should surely only embolden Apple TV+.

Apple TV+

Buoyed by Coda’s success at the Oscars, the future does look bright and star-studded for the technology kings’ subscription service.

In the next 12 months alone, there will be Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard-led spy thriller Argylle, Sundance winning comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, South Island-shot The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Martin Scorsese’s hotly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon, while new series include crime drama Black Bird and dark comedy Bad Sisters.

Free multi-month offers with every Apple product will continue to allow them to attract new viewers, while they recently started offering a services bundle (Apple One) which includes the company’s gaming and music offerings.

Supplied Neon has been home to some of the most-talked about dramas of the past year, including the Melanie Lynskey-starring Yellowjackets.

Neon

Still seen as consistently offering the international dramas that get New Zealanders’ binging and talking about (everything from Succession to Yellowjackets and Mare of Easttown in the last year), as well as an ever-changing small, but solid range of new and classic movies, this Sky-owned streamer’s strengths are its local curation and mix of box sets and weekly episodes, often airing within hours of the US.

However, there has been an increasing dependence on the Warner’s empire (HBO, HBO Max and its other offshoots), something that could come back to haunt them when their present deal runs out (its length has been a closely guarded secret since it was signed in August 2021).

Supplied ThreeNow’s offerings have been on the improve, but it could look completely different in the next couple of years thanks to its global bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery.

ThreeNow

And that’s because the recently created Warner Bros. Discovery are the owners of this little service and its associated network TV channels.

Already we’ve started to see a subtle shift in the content, a few zeitgeisty documentaries here, a quality British or Australian drama there and definitely more Hollywood movies. But, while as a user experience it’s still more than a little clunky, imagine what the combined power of a global operation that owns everything from HBO and HBO Max to CNN, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. television, once the planets all align (and existing contracts run out), might be?

Whether ThreeNow remains the flagship, or we see the arrival of HBO Max and/or Discovery+ it’s actually hard to know (although there is the precedent of Warner Bros. Discovery already stating that HBO Max will arrive in the UK, Germany, Ireland and Italy at the end of 2025, once their output deal with Sky’s equivalent in those countries runs out), but don’t bet against it shaking up and turning New Zealand’s streaming landscape on its head.