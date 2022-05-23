‘Jolt of fear’: Ewan McGregor’s terrifying encounter on the Obi-Wan Kenobi set

There was a moment in the filming of the new television series Obi-Wan Kenobi where actor Ewan McGregor felt the boundary between production and performance, and cellular memory from our shared cultural childhood, shatter.

Even though his character, the Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, is deeply connected to protagonist Anakin Skywalker, in the prequel Star Wars films, at least, McGregor’s Kenobi had never shared the screen with Anakin’s alter-ego, the black-armour-clad Darth Vader.

“There was a moment, the first moment I worked with [the costumed] Vader, and as you say, I didn’t see him in the first three films, he didn’t exist yet,” McGregor says. “At the very end of [the third film] we see him become Vader, but Obi-Wan has not met him yet.”

On the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor rehearsed the confrontation between the two partially out of costume, but for the filmed take he turned as instructed and came face to face with the fully costumed Dark Lord of the Sith in all his terrifying spectacle. It was, McGregor says, the stuff of childhood nightmares.

“They call action, I turn around and there’s Darth Vader coming at me and I experienced a six-year-old’s jolt of fear,” McGregor says. “I wasn’t acting, it wasn’t in the scene. It was like I saw a lion or something. My body reacted. I was so frightened of this image of him coming at me. It took me right back to being a kid.”

Few actors get the opportunity to return to an iconic role decades after they have originated it. For McGregor, pulling on the tan and brown Jedi robes he had worn as Obi-Wan in the three Star Wars prequels, produced between 1999 and 2005, was the second such artistic odyssey.

As a piece of a larger storytelling jigsaw, Ewan McGregor says, Obi-Wan Kenobi has more freedom to be a deeply personal story about a man, once one of the guardians of justice in the galaxy who has, since the collapse of the Old Republic and the rise of the Galactic Empire, lost his way.

In 2017, McGregor had a second outing as another of his most memorable characters, Mark Renton, in T2 Trainspotting, the sequel to 1996’s Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle.

“It was quite nerve-wracking,” McGregor says. “And it was surreal. My first scene in T2, I walk into a pub and there’s Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) and we haven’t seen each other for 20 years and he just looks up goes, hello, Mark.

“The writing was particularly good in Trainspotting, so that’s helpful, and it seemed like he’d just been inside me all that time,” McGregor says. “I didn’t have to struggle to find him, it was just very natural. Danny shouted action, and there he was.”



McGregor had graduated from London’s prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama and embarked on a career in independent cinema. Not just Trainspotting, but there were stunning turns in films like Velvet Goldmine (1998), directed by Todd Haynes.

“I was doing all this very different kind of work and I just loved it,” McGregor says. “I loved feeling that I was involved in this sort of new British movement or something. It certainly felt like that at the time.”

A year after Velvet Goldmine, McGregor signed onto the highly anticipated Star Wars prequels playing Kenobi, the venerable Jedi knight we had met in the original Star Wars, played in the 1977 film by Sir Alec Guinness.

“I felt that was such a risk to who I felt like I was,” he says. “The closer I got, the more I wanted to do it. But it was sort of overwhelming, I suppose, the scale of it. And then working with [director] George Lucas and still trying to feel like that actor who I believed I was, but in this other world, in this other sort of scale, was pretty full on.



“When I look at it now I look really young,” he says, laughing. “But I always felt, right out of drama school, I was ready. I never ever felt like I was out of my depth, [either that] or I was always quite arrogantly self-assured.

“My focus in the original films was very much about being believably Alec Guinness as a young man,” McGregor says. “I think that was my main challenge. I really wanted that to be believable.”

McGregor gives Guinness enormous credit for the depth and complexity of Kenobi, particularly given he appears in only a handful of scenes in the film: befriending Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on Tatooine, intercepting the plea for help from Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and, ultimately, sacrificing himself in the Death Star duel with Darth Vader (David Prowse) so the heroes can escape.

“When you really study the first film, he’s not in it a lot, yet he’s imprinted on all our psyches, this iconic character,” McGregor says. “I always feel the pressure to do him justice, to make sure that I feel like I’m going to become Alec Guinness in that film.”



Before filming the new series, McGregor filmed some test sequences on a non-filming day on the set of another Star Wars series The Mandalorian. “I was looking at Obi-Wan’s clothes, hanging up, and I put them on and there was some emotional memory, or physical memory, like putting boots on, putting the layers on.”

As a piece of a larger storytelling jigsaw, McGregor says, Obi-Wan Kenobi has more freedom to be a deeply personal story about a man, once one of the guardians of justice in the galaxy who has, since the collapse of the Old Republic and the rise of the Galactic Empire, lost his way.

“He’s a broken man who’s lost everything, he’s lost his religion; his faith, if you like, has been destroyed,” McGregor says. “All of the people he knew have been killed or are in hiding. His brother, his apprentice, he’s lost him to the dark side. And he feels enormously responsible for that. It sits on him like it was his fault.”



As a new chapter in an expanding Star Wars universe, Obi-Wan Kenobi possesses the same allure as The Mandalorian, a DNA which feels richly connected to the original Star Wars trilogy, and the original 1977 film which transformed cinema, both for practitioners of its art, and its audience.

McGregor has a singular understanding of that transformation: his uncle, actor Denis Lawson, played the X-wing fighter pilot Wedge Antilles in the original trilogy. “My mum and dad picked my brother and I up to take us and watch my uncle in a movie, and that was as exciting as anything that had ever happened in my life,” he says.

“And then we got there, and it was Star Wars,” McGregor says. “You just can’t imagine, well, you can imagine, for all of us, it just sort of did something to our brains, didn’t it? And when we then got a video player, and we were able to record it off the TV, we watched that first Star Wars film all the time.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is on Disney+ from Friday, May 27.