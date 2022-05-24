Gone before lunchtime: All Friends again after Big Brother fails for TVNZ at 5pm

Big Brother Australia lasted just seven episodes at 5pm on TVNZ 2 before being dumped to late mornings on Duke.

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: Big Brother has been defeated by the power of Friends.

TVNZ has reversed arguably its most controversial programming decision in a decade after just two weeks.

The state broadcaster has announced that from Wednesday, episodes of the latest season of Big Brother Australia will now air late mornings on Duke three days a week, rather than the more high profile spot of 5pm on TVNZ 2.

With only seven episodes airing, the embarrassing backdown comes even quicker than the infamous 2011 Coronation Street controversy when they tried to reschedule the beloved British soap into a 5.25pm slot, sparking a petition, a Facebook page and claims of elder abuse.

Although the official line from TVNZ is that programmes often shift between channels, Stuff understands that Big Brother audience numbers had not been what they had hoped. An acknowledgement of Friends and The Simpsons’ loyal viewership also hints at why the reality show didn’t work in the tea-time slot.

To me, it is a victory for parents, dinner preparers and common sense. Although sometimes showcasing outdated values and edgy humour, there’s no doubt the 5pm to 6.30pm block of beloved US sitcoms The Simpsons, Friends and The Big Bang Theory has hooked a new generation of viewers and provides the perfect backdrop to this busy time of night for Kiwi households.

Supplied Fans of Friends, The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory – rejoice. Your favourite tea-time viewing has returned to TVNZ 2 five nights a week.

Running a reality show, whose whole premise revolves around decidedly adult content, as contestants drink, hook up and generally manipulate one another, straight after the modern-day equivalent of After School, The Feed, just felt wrong and irresponsible.

Plus, Big Brother is not a show easily followed while battling to avoid over-boiling the broccoli, mashing the potatoes, or chopping up the chicken.

And, as much as I find its “action” to be a cross between the worst instalment of Paranormal Activity and watching paint dry, figures clearly show it is a hit as on-demand viewing, which is precisely where it should have solely remained in the first place.

As I wrote earlier this month, as big a threat as Three’s rival reality series Gold Rush clearly poses in the hotly contested 5pm timeslot, this felt “like a desperate move from a channel (TVNZ 2) that’s increasingly lost its identity [and even, inexplicably, Neighbours], one that should be met with contempt and protest by Kiwi families up and down Aotearoa”. Instead, it appears they’ve answered with their remotes.

Welcome back five nights a week to Penny, Phoebe and Martin Prince – we’ve missed you.