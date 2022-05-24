Stranger Things: Three-year wait worth it, Netflix's star series back with a bang

Season 4 of Stranger Things begins screening on Netflix NZ on the evening of Friday May 27.

REVIEW: The Duffer Brothers' enveloping and engrossing sci-fi drama is back with a bang.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has been one of the most beloved Netflix series, its mix of warm nostalgia and compelling chills making for a potent combination.

While it might wear its 1980s inspirations on its sleeve, on its bedroom walls and in its very DNA, its wider appeal is down to the whip-smart dialogue, terrific tension building and multiple storylines.

Those three elements are very much to the fore as the hugely anticipated fourth season begins just a few months after the “battle of Starcourt Mall”.

After such a tough year, with so much loss, Hawkins, Indiana needs something to believe in and perhaps the high school basketball team’s surge to the 1986 conference finals might just provide that.

Although very much a periphery player, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is convinced that his presence might just be the ticket to popularity for him, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). However, when a vital game clashes with the Hellfire Club’s biggest Dungeon & Dragons night of the year, his and their loyalties to one another are very much put to the test.

Supplied On the new season of Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) finds Californian high school life isn’t as rosy as what she initially thought.

Out west, stripped of her telekinetic powers, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is sure she is finally adapting to a new life in California. Adopted by Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), who has secured employment selling encyclopaedias over the phone, she’s loving life at Lenora Hills High School because “everyone is so nice here”. However, that proves to be a nefarious facade – it isn’t long before the cliques and mean girls start to show their true colours towards her, potentially pushing Eleven to breaking point, while “brother” Will (Noah Schnapp) watches on in horror.

Meanwhile, Joyce has a conundrum of her own when a mysterious parcel turns up on her doorstep, sporting enough Soviet postage stamps to make a philatelist salivate. Is it safe to open?

Supplied Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) finds himself torn between his basketball commitments and his loyalty to fellow Hellfire Club members Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).

With all these threads nicely mixing character moments with deepening mysteries – and coming after an eight-minute, 1979 Hawkins National Laboratories-set opening that will leave you shaken and stirred – get set to lose a couple of nights to Stranger Things (especially with each chapter lasting between 63 and 77 minutes and enough visual horrors to keep you awake at night). Also, don’t expect a resolution – two episodes of the nine of this supposedly penultimate season have been held back until July 1.

What you can guarantee though are copious thrills, more than a couple of truly creepy moments and plenty of 1980s pop-culture references for Gen-Xers like myself to revel in.

In just the opening episode, there’s the terrific use of Kate Bush’s atmospheric Running Up That Hill, a magnificent throwaway use of an iconic line from The Empire Strikes Back, cleverly underplayed similarities to one of Ryder’s early films and a hilarious reference to an iconic movie moment: “53 minutes and five seconds into Fast Times at Ridgemont High”, as one character observes.

Season 4 of Strange Things begins streaming on Netflix in New Zealand on the evening of Friday, May 27.