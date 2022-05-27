Kid Sister: TVNZ comedy unearths a new star, but two veterans steal the show

REVIEW: While the spectres of the comedic stylings of Rose Matafeo, Lena Dunham’s Girls and most notably Emma Seligman’s sublime Shiva Baby hang over TVNZ’s latest Kiwi comedy, it is notable for providing juicy, surprising roles for two screen veterans.

New York-based Kiwi Simone Nathan might be the creator and star of Kid Sister, but Amanda Billing and Peter Hayden steal the show as a South African-born “Jewish mother” and an outrageous family patriarch respectively.

While proud of her Jewish heritage, 29-year-old Aucklander Lulu Emanuel (Nathan) could do without some of the expectations that brings. Fending off all attempts to marry her off to “some nice Jewish boy”, she has to navigate her on/off relationship with gentile Ollie (Paul Williams) essentially in secret.

Every family gathering has become a tortuous affair, as everyone has an opinion on how best to solve her “problem” – from American importation to – Jehovah forbid – finding someone outside the faith willing to, as Lulu elegantly puts it, “get the old salami koshered”. And, besides, she’s having issues with her own body anyway, a persistent UTI causing her to feel like she’s “pissing out a ghost pepper”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Simone Nathan is the creator of NZ's first sitcom about and by a Jewish Kiwi.

READ MORE:

* The Thing About Pam: Renee Zellweger's controversial transformation hits Amazon

* Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland: Welcome to the most hilarious travel show on TV

* The Love Guru: If you thought Netflix's Pentaverate was Mike Myers' lowpoint...



As she confides to us, “the only thing more painful would be if my parents found out who I was actually dating right now”.

Fortunately that’s not the only issue currently preoccupying the family. Mother Keren (Billing) is avoiding the rabbi in order to save her beloved black Zambezi dress from being sacrificed as part of a holy tradition, while a nurse (Angella Dravid) has finally revealed Hershey’s (Hayden) guilty little secret – he’s been “spreading chlamydia like the plague” through his rest home.

Supplied Kid Sister shines the spotlight on the talented Simone Nathan, but Peter Hayden, right, is one of the show’s big scene stealers.

Nathan has clearly picked up some skills from working with Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) and Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), while developing her own voice. This is a confident, bold debut full of chutzpah that deserves to find an audience, both among “insiders” and Kiwis from all walks of life.

Some of the humour may be a little too edgy for certain demographics, but that probably explains its online debut.

Supplied Meet the Emanuels – the Auckland Jewish family at the centre of Kid Sister.

Nathan clearly has a unique Kiwi perspective, plenty to say and a smart, zesty, frank way of expressing it, even if it’s her co-stars who get all the best lines.

Kid Sister begins streaming on TVNZ OnDemand at midday on Thursday, May 26.