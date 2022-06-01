Pistol: Danny Boyle's Disney+ punk drama has swagger, magnetism and irreverence

REVIEW: Johnny Rotten has already labelled it “disrespectful”, which is perhaps just as it should be.

For shouldn’t a biopic of the creation of a band which wanted to rattle the establishment be exactly that? Unafraid of egos, authority figures and reputations, letting the sizzle sell the story.

And after all, the six-part Pistol (which begins streaming on Disney+ on May 31) isn’t the former Sex Pistols’ lead singer’s story anyway. Instead, it’s one based on guitarist Steve Jones’ 2016 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

Brought to vivid life by the potent combination of Trainspotting’s Danny Boyle and regular Baz Luhrmann screenwriter Craig Pearce (Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge), Pistol opens provocatively in 1973 with Jones (Babyteeth’s Toby Wallace) purloining David Bowie’s instruments and equipment after his Ziggy Stardust farewell performance at the Hammersmith Odeon (“the microphone still had Bowie’ lipstick on it,” he excitedly tells anyone who will listen).

READ MORE:

* Disney's Obi-Wan, Netflix's Lincoln Lawyer, Amazon's Serpent among May's must see TV

* Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan, Lily James deliver in Disney+'s wild biopic

* What If? Disney's Marvel-lous new animated series reimagines key movie moments

* Behind the Attraction: Delightful Disney+ series details famous ride's creation

* Glen Matlock: I was a teenage Sex Pistol

* Touring sites from London's punk rock scene, 40 years on



Seemingly a compulsive kleptomaniac since he was a child, Jones is convinced “an invincibility cloak” of lower-class anonymity means evading capture is a cinch.

But he’s also restless and unhappy with his four-piece band’s “boring” moniker. The Strand just doesn’t cut it anymore, he laments, believing they should call themselves The Swankers instead. While his bandmates suggest completing their image makeover with “tight suits with white shirts and skinny ties – like the Small Faces”, he retorts that “it’s no good copying other bands – we’ve got to be like us. Four broken working-class kids who can’t play for s…”

Supplied Pistol is based on Steve Jones’ (played here by Toby Wallace) 2016 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

However, it’s while getting caught attempting a five-finger discount at avant garde fashion store Sex that Jones discovers a potential new influence.

Rather than immediately handing him in to police, Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley) and Malcolm McLaren (a quite brilliant Thomas Brodie-Sangster) believe he might just be the muse they require “to create a revolution”. Although initially reluctant to manage Jones’ band, the latter is eventually persuaded to after hearing of his exploits during a court appearance. Narrowly saving Jones from incarceration, McLaren informs him that his “bail conditions” include a gig that evening, performing as Kutie Jones and his Sex Pistols.

Supplied Pistol is as much about the fashion of the time as it is about the music.

Driven at sometimes breakneck speed by a combination of period montages (showcasing the juxtaposition between the upper and lower classes in Britain at the time) and a magnificently evocative soundtrack (that during the initial instalment includes everyone from The Who to T. Rex and Otis Redding), Boyle and Pearce’s narrative has a swagger, magnetism and irreverence that’s hard not to love.

Pistol begins streaming on Disney+ on May 31.