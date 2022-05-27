Emergency: Amazon's compelling, award-winning, crowd-pleasing comedic thriller

Emergency is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Emergency (R18, 105 mins) Directed by Carey Williams ****½

Deservedly taking home a prize for its screenplay at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, director Carey Williams’ feature-length version of his 2018 award-winning short of the same name is a crowd-pleasing comedic thriller set over the course of one night.

Evoking memories of Superbad and Booksmart, it follows the misadventures of two African American students as they attempt to become the first Black men on their campus to complete a legendary seven-party tour.

Sean (RJ Cyler) and Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) are just two months away from graduating. However, the two friends and flatmates have very different attitudes to their studies. While Kunle is extremely conscientious and determined to do as best he can, Sean is far more relaxed, much to the former’s mother’s chagrin.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute RJ Cyler, Sebastian Chacon and Donald Elise Watkins star in Emergency.

Both though have been looking forward to – and planning – this blow out for some time, a chance to carve their name into the institution’s history and make the legendary Hall of Firsts.

However, despite seemingly having prepared for everything, it doesn’t take long for their evening to go awry. After having to divert back to Kunle’s lab to check on the fridge that houses his precious bacteria that’s the subject of his thesis, they return to their flat to find their fellow flatmate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) absorbed in a video game and an unconscious white girl in their lounge.

Supplied Emergency’s “one last blast” storyline will evoke memories of Superbad and Booksmart.

Panicking that she might actually be dead, the trio are unsure of their next move, although Sean is convinced the cops should not be called.

“How do we not know any white people?” he screams, as they hatch a scheme to drive her to one of the parties and carefully leave her outside it. “We’re not dumping her – we’re just returning her to where she came from,” Sean reasons.

What follows is an increasingly chaotic few hours of misunderstandings, misconceptions and revelations, as our trio’s attempts to look after their new arrival is fraught with increasing jeopardy and tension.

Supplied Emergency is an entertaining, compelling mix of race-relations observations and hilarious hijinks.

Williams and screenwriter KD Davila’s (Motherland: Fort Salem) skill is in balancing the absurdity of the situation with a believable modern-day backdrop of suspicion and mistrust between races.

There are moments where you can’t help but laugh out loud and others where you fear for our “heroes’” safety.

That tension helps draw you into the story, ensures it is a cut above the usual “one last crazy night of partying” genre fare and keeps you guessing as to the ultimate outcome until the final frames.

Emergency is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.