The Bob's Burgers Movie: Super-sized animated sitcom adventure offers tasty fare

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (PG, 102mins) Directed by Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman ****

Twelve seasons and 238 episodes represents a pretty good haul for an animated show about the lives, loves and misadventures of a burger-bar owning family of five and their seaside community.

A kind of a cross between Rugrats and King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers is a charming combination of teen and tween crises and fantasies, the sometimes harsh realities of owning your own business and restaurant rivalries.

But despite his prominence in the series, there’s virtually no sign of Jimmy Pesto and his pizzeria in The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Instead, the challenges facing the Belcher family come from elsewhere on Ocean Avenue.

After their request for a loan extension from the bank is turned down (a burger bribe is left untasted), Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) have just seven days to pay the neighbouring First Oceanside Savings Bank, or have all their restaurant equipment repossessed.

An already difficult task of upping their turnover sufficiently is made near impossible when a sinkhole opens up right outside their front door.

To make matters worse, that turns into a crime scene when a body of one of Wonder Wharf’s veteran carnies is discovered in it and their landlord Mr Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) is arrested on suspicion of being the culprit.

Supplied The Bob's Burgers Movie is super-sized adventure that should satisfy both fans of the animated TV series and serve as a terrific introduction to first-time samplers.

Although the Belcher children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal), all have individual problems to overcome – plucking up the nerve to ask out her potential “summer love”, securing the dream gig for his Iddy Bitty Ditty Committee Band and an existential and identity crisis respectively – the trio unite to try and “save Mr Fischoeder, save the restaurant and solve a murder”.

Meanwhile, the Belchers’ most loyal customer Teddy (Larry Murphy) may have just come up with a way to take Bob’s burger operation to the masses.

A scene involving Teddy explaining his plan perfectly sums up creator, co-writer and director Loren Bouchard’s approach to humour. As Teddy wails that he “can’t live, if living is without you” and tells Bob he should “grab your meat”, it’s clear that Bouchard never misses an opportunity for a pop-culture reference or double-entendre. Puns also abound, especially when it comes to the names of neighbouring businesses.

Supplied Linda Belcher will try anything to save her family’s business in The Bob's Burgers Movie.

This super-sized adventure should satisfy both fans and serve as a terrific introduction to first-time samplers. Like 2007’s The Simpsons Movie, it arrives with the show maybe passing its peak, but provides a welcome boost in terms of storytelling and celebrity cameos (listen out here for everyone from Paul Rudd to Sarah Silverman, Jordan Peele and Nicole Byer).

An eclectic range of musical numbers, from the delightful Sunny Side Up Summer to the Sondheim-Manuel-esque Masterplan and carnie anthem Lucky Ducks, are all delivered with hilariously less than Disney-perfect pitches, while there’s enough warm humour to keep a wide range of audience members entertained.

A surprisingly tasty delight.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now available to stream on Disney+.