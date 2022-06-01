Mothering Sunday: Aussie actor shines amid gloom of star-crossed Normal People

Mothering Sunday (M, 104mins) Directed by Eva Husson ***½

“I’ll see a great deal of you – I’m sure.”

Despite this promise, Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) didn’t think much of her first encounter with Paul Sheringham (Josh O’Connor). A chance meeting in the village after the Nevins’ new maid struck up a conversation with her counterpart in his employ.

Almost six years on though and the pair are secret lovers, stealing moments together when they can.

Today, March 30, 1924, the year’s Mothering Sunday of the title, presents a perfect opportunity. Both households are meeting up for a riverside lunch at nearby Henley, a tradition that goes back some time.

Paul has already made excuses for being late – legal studies that just can’t wait – while the head of her household, Godfrey Niven (Colin Firth), has insisted since breakfast that the day is for Jane “to do as you please”.

“Imagine that – the whole county at your disposal,” he wistfully muses. Yes, while the impending hours leave Jane filled with ripe anticipation, for Godfrey it only serves as a reminder of what he and others have lost. The great war was not kind to either the Nivens or the Sheringhams, Paul their last hope of seeing happiness in the next generation, especially if his match to the Niven’s son James’ former belle Emma Hobday (Emma D’Arcy) ends in their expected marriage.

Supplied Odessa Young plays Mothering Sunday’s Jane Fairchild.

While the sight of a permanently gloomy Colin Firth and a morose Olivia Colman won’t be everyone’s idea of a good time, there’s a lot to admire about director Eva Husson’s (Girls of the Sun) adaptation of Graham Swift’s award-winning 2016 novel.

Mothering Sunday is a film full of haunting imagery, memorable scenes and a fractured narrative that, while it takes a little to get used to, feels both appropriately organic and memory-driven. There’s a wonderful Vivaldi-scored dinner service, O’Connor (The Crown’s most recent Prince Charles) at his charismatic best and a star-making turn from Australian actor Young (currently on the small screen in The Staircase).

An “occupational observer of life” since she was put into service aged 14, we see her character at three different stages of her life, Young expertly defining and distinguishing her two takes adroitly (the now 86-year-old Glenda Jackson providing the other), while being a luminous and enigmatic presence in both.

Supplied While a permanently sad Colin Firth and a morose Olivia Colman won’t be everyone’s idea of a good time, Odessa Young is a revelation in Mothering Sunday.

With its snatches of scenes, tales of tragedy of deception and lashings of bare flesh, it feels somehow unsurprising that this shares a screenwriter – Alice Birch – with the recent Normal People and Conversations With Friends adaptations.

Clearly aimed at a slightly more mature audience than those, underneath all its impressive production design, evocative cinematography and simply gorgeous costuming, this packs a surprisingly powerful emotional punch.

Mothering Sunday opens in select cinemas nationwide on June 2.