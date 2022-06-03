Jurassic World: Dominion, Elvis, Lightyear, Whina among June's must see movies

From Sam Neill taking on yet more dinosaurs to a Buzz Lightyear origin story and a Kiwi-made sex comedy, there's something for everyone coming to a screen near you this month.

Kiwi movie lovers have plenty to look forward to over the next four weeks.

A trio of blockbuster family films are set to dominate the local box office, while two very different Kiwi flicks will be looking to get their slice of the cinematic action as well.

Amongst the smaller titles headed of the big screen this June are the Cliff Curtis-starring Croatian coming-of-age drama Murina, Japanese triptych Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, the Mexico-set Sundown (all June 9), Alex Garland’s latest horror Men (June 16) and Outer Hebrides period tale The Road Dance (June 30), while both the French and Doc Edge film festivals begin their seasons.

For those who prefer to do their viewing at home, Netflix has Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime (June 14), Amazon Prime Video boasts raunchy rom-com My Fake Boyfriend (June 10) and Disney+ the triple whammy of the NBA-inspired Rise, Trevor: The Musical (both June 24) and Hollywood Stargirl (June 3), the sequel to one of the most under-rated movies of 2020. Meanwhile, TVNZ OnDemand has two locally shot rom-coms – Together Forever Tea (June 4) and Love Knots (June 11) – which will also screen free-to-air on TVNZ 1.

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has coming with a list of the dozen movies we’re most excited to see before the midway point of the year.

Supplied Nude Tuesday, Jurassic Park: Dominion and Lightyear are among the most-anticipated movies coming to a screen near you this June.

READ MORE:

* Ray Liotta: Five of his greatest performances (and where you can watch them)

* Top Guns and Stranger Things: Aliens, Labyrinth, The Fly among 1986's best movies

* Eight great Renee Zellweger movies (and where you can watch them right now)

* Eight of the greatest dance movies of all-time (and where you can watch them)

* Eight great Claire Danes performances (and where you can watch them)



Supplied Dakota Johnson stars opposite Cooper Raiff in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (June 17, Apple TV+)

Like this year’s big Oscar winner Coda, this dramedy debuted to great acclaim – and an audience award –at the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett and the film’s writer-director Cooper Raiff, it’s the story of a Bar Mitzvah party host who strikes up a friendship with a mother and her autistic daughter.

“This delicate and unadulteratedly pro-romance film makes the ultimate statement on the idea of soul mates, mourning the tragedy of letting go of one with an abundant side of optimism,” wrote Harper’s Bazaar’s Tomris Laffly.

Supplied Austin Butler is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Elvis (June 23, Cinemas)

Having previously tackled Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald and the history of his own homeland, Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann now takes on “the King” in this biopic of the legendary rock and roll star. Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley himself, while the supporting cast includes Tom Hanks, David Wenham, Richard Roxburgh and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

“A fizzy, delirious, impishly energized, compulsively watchable fever dream -- a spangly pinwheel of a movie that converts the Elvis saga we all carry around in our heads into a lavishly staged biopic-as-pop-opera,” wrote Variety’s Owen Gleiberman.

Supplied In Hustle, Adam Sandler plays a washed-up basketball scout.

Hustle (June 8, Netflix)

Hoping to emulate Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler takes a rare foray into more serious territory for this dramedy about a washed-up basketball scout who discovers a street ball phenom while in Spain and sees him as an opportunity to get back into the NBA.

Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Queen Latifah also feature.

Supplied Jurassic Park: Dominion promises dinosaurs very much running wild.

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 9, Cinemas)

This sixth entry in the now almost three-decade old dino-tastic franchise is one of the most hotly anticipated.

Set four years after the jaw-dropping conclusion to Fallen Kingdom when dinosaurs were seemingly let loose into the wider world, this sees everyone from Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady to Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant having to deal with the consequences of the “invasion”.

Supplied Keka Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules join Chris Evans as key members of Lightyear’s vocal cast.

Lightyear (June 23, Cinemas)

Toy Story’s out-of-this-world action-figure finally gets his own origin story with this animated adventure that will apparently revolve around how he graduated from test pilot to space ranger.

Chris Evans replaces Tim Allen on vocal duties, while our own Taika Waititi also features as a character named Mo Morrison.

Disney The Lion King is the latest Disney classic to get the Te Reo treatment.

The Lion King Te Reo (June 23, Cinemas)

Following in the footsteps of Moana, Disney’s beloved 1994 Shakespearean musical is the second of the Mouse House’s animation classics to get the Te Reo treatment.

Developed by Tweedie Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, the project features Rachel House and Rob Ruha as performance and musical directors respectively.

Supplied Damon Herriman and Jackie Van Beek play a couple attempting to spice up their fading marriage in Nude Tuesday.

Nude Tuesday (June 16, Cinemas)

Thirteen years after the critically acclaimed The Strength of Water, Armagan Ballantyne returns to the director’s chair for this Australasian-funded black comedy about a couple who reluctantly take up a gift of a new age retreat in the hope of saving their troubled marriage.

Featuring a cadre of Kiwi comics, from Jackie Van Beek to Jemaine Clement, Chris Parker, Karen O’Leary and Morgana O’Reilly, the story is told in gibberish with English subtitles.

Supplied Legendary animator Phil Tippett spent three decades making Mad God.

Mad God (June 16, Shudder)

Anyone who has seen the Jurassic Park episode of The Movies That Made Us will know of the unique talents of stop-motion animator Phil Tippett. As that details, rather than be made extinct by the rise of visual effects, he reinvented himself, going onto create iconic computer-generated beasties for the likes of Starship Troopers and The Twilight Saga.

Not for the faint-hearted, his feature debut (a project 30 years in the making) is a twisted, visceral celebration of stop-motion, filled with nightmarish visions and Terry Gilliam-esque black humour, set in a Milton-esque world of monsters and mad scientists.

Supplied Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart team up for The Man From Toronto.

The Man From Toronto (June 24, Netflix)

The world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental.

So goes the premise for this action-comedy thriller starring Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, Ellen Barkin and Kaley Cuoco. The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Patrick Hughes directs.

Supplied The Minions are back in The Rise of Gru.

Minions: Rise of Gru (June 30, Cinemas)

Another sequel that’s been sitting on the shelf for some time, this latest animated adventure for the loveable yellow underlings is set in the 1970s, as 12-year-old aspiring villain Gru attempts to attract the attention of supervillain group the Vicious 6.

Listen out for the likes of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo and Lucy Lawless as the voices of the latter.

Supplied Chris Hemsworth headlines Netflix’s Spiderhead.

Spiderhead (June 17, Netflix)

Fresh from directing Top Gun: Maverick (although in truth much of that was shot around three years ago), Joseph Kosinski helms this action crime-drama set in the near future when convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects, in exchange for a shorter sentence. When one is testing a new drug apparently capable of generating feelings of love, he begins questioning the reality of his emotions.

Miles Teller is joined on this adventure by Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett.

Supplied Rena Owen is Whina.

Whina (June 23, Cinemas)

The Dark Horse’s James Napier Robertson and Waru’s Paula Whetu Jones join forces for this biopic of the trailblazing Maori leader, Dame Whina Cooper, whose extraordinary life saw her break gender boundaries, champion indigenous rights, and fight for the land - all while staying true to her heart and her beliefs.

Once Were Warriors’ Rena Owen takes on the eponymous lead, supported by the likes of Vinnie Bennett, James Rolleston and Miriama McDowell.